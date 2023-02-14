MTD vs RST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 63 & 64

The 63rd and 64th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will see Mater Dei (MTD) squaring off against the Royal Strikers (RST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday, February 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MTD vs RST Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Royal Strikers have won seven of their last 10 matches. Mater Dei, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches of the season.

Mater Dei will give it their all to win the match, but the Royal Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MTD vs RST Match Details

The 63rd and 64th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 14 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 5.30 pm and 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MTD vs RST, Match 63 and 64

Date and Time: February 14, 2023, 5.30 pm & 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Marsa and Victoria Lions, where a total of 208 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

MTD vs RST Form Guide

MTD - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

RST - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

MTD vs RST Probable Playing XI

MTD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi, Sam Aquilina (wk), Cornelius Younus, Michael Nazir, Rency Jacob, Pintu Ghosh, Muthu Kumaran (c), Ravi Mapara, Venkat Rao, and Bala Eswaran.

RST Playing XI

No injury updates.

Thanseer Thahir, Chamkaur Singh, Roshan Lorance, Priyan Pushparajan (c), Manuel Augustine (wk), Kushlesh Koppaka, Sebin Thomas, Arjun Jose, Jais Mathew, Allam Bala, and Clinto Paul.

MTD vs RST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sathi

A Sathi is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Sudarsanan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Stanislaus

C Singh and S Stanislaus are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Koppaka played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Pushparajan

A Alocious and P Pushparajan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Thomas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Mathew

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Jerome and J Mathew. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Arif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MTD vs RST match captain and vice-captain choices

P Pushparajan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Pushparajan as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 771 points in the last ten matches.

A Alocious

A Alocious will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 431 points in the last six matches of the tournament.

5 Must-Picks for MTD vs RST, Match 63 and 64

S Thomas

J Mathew

S Stanislaus

P Pushparajan

A Alocious

Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Sathi

Batters: S Stanislaus, C Singh

All-rounders: A Alocious, P Pushparajan, M Nazir, V Rao, S Thomas

Bowlers: J Mathew, J Jerome, S Arif

Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Sathi, C Sudarsanan

Batters: S Stanislaus, C Singh

All-rounders: A Alocious, P Pushparajan, V Rao, S Thomas

Bowlers: J Mathew, J Jerome, S Arif

