MTD vs SOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 22

The 22nd match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Mater Dei (MTD) squaring off against the Southern Crusaders (SOC) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday, February 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SOC vs MTD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Southern Crusaders have won their last two matches of the tournament. Mater Dei, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Mater Dei will give it their all to win the match, but the Southern Crusaders are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SOC vs MTD Match Details

The 22nd match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 4 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOC vs MTD, Match 22

Date and Time: February 4, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club in Malta looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score runs on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Victoria Lions and Gozo Zalmi, where a total of 171 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

SOC vs MTD Form Guide

SOC - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

MTD - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

SOC vs MTD Probable Playing XI

SOC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Heinrich Gericke, Angelo Delardon (c), Michael Goonetilleke, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Azwan Kamaleen, Affy Khan (wk), Shahin Hussain, Mahabub Rahman, Mithila Avishka, and Zeshan Yousaf.

MTD Playing XI

No injury updates

Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi, Sam Aquilina, Cornelius Younus (wk), Michael Nazir, Rency Jacob, Pintu Ghosh, Muthu Kumaran (c), Ravi Mapara, Venkat Rao, and Bala Eswaran.

SOC vs MTD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Khan

A Khan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a good chance of playing a big knock. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Younus is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Thakur

B George and G Thakur are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Stanislaus played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Yousaf

M Nazir and Z Yousaf are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Hussain is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Senavirathna

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Senavirathna and S Arif. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Kumaran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SOC vs MTD match captain and vice-captain choices

B George

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B George the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 67 runs in the last two matches.

G Thakur

G Thakur will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 61 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SOC vs MTD, Match 22

G Thakur

S Stanislaus

B George

L Senavirathna

M Kumaran

Southern Crusaders vs Mater Dei Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Southern Crusaders vs Mater Dei Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Khan, C Younus

Batters: G Thakur, S Stanislaus, B George

All-rounders: Z Yousaf

Bowlers: I Kariyawasam, L Senavirathna, M Kumaran, S Arif, G Masih

Southern Crusaders vs Mater Dei Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Khan

Batters: G Thakur, S Stanislaus, B George

All-rounders: Z Yousaf, M Nazir, M Rahman

Bowlers: L Senavirathna, M Kumaran, S Arif, G Masih

