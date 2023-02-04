MTD vs SOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 21 and 22

Mater Dei (MTD) will take on the Southern Crusaders (SOC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday, February 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MTD vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Mater Dei have been unfortunate in the ECS T10 Malta so far. Their first two matches were ruled out. Since then, they have played twice, winning and losing one game apiece. Mater Dei are currently seventh in the table with two points. The Southern Crusaders, meanwhile, have been in cruising form. They have won their first two matches, picking up four points, and are currently atop the standings.

MTD vs SOC Match Details, ECS T10 Malta

The 21st and 22nd matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 4 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The matches are set to take place at 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MTD vs SOC, ECS T10 Malta, Match 21 and 22

Date and Time: 4th February 2022, 1:30 PM and 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MTD vs SOC Pitch Report

The Marsa Sports Club has favored the batters, with the 100-run mark being breached frequently. Another high-scoring set of matches will be on the cards on Saturday.

Last 5 matches (ECS T10 Malta)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 104.3

Average second-innings score: 71

MTD vs SOC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Mater Dei: W-L-NR-NR

Southern Crusaders: W-W

MTD vs SOC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mater Dei injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Mater Dei Probable Playing 11

Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi, Sam Aquilina (wk), Cornelius Younus, Michael Nazir, Rency Jacob, Pintu Ghosh, Muthu Kumaran (c), Ravi Mapara, Venkat Rao, and Bala Eswaran.

Southern Crusaders injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Southern Crusaders Probable Playing 11

Gopal Thakur, Angelo Delardon, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Lakshitha Senavirathna, Basil George, Affy Khan (wk), Gulfraz Masih, Mahabub Rahman, Mithila Avishka, Vidusha Rashmika, Zeshan Yousaf.

MTD vs SOC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Khan (2 matches, 34 runs, Strike Rate: 283.33)

A Khan is a wonderful choice as the wicketkeeper in your MTD vs SOC Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 34 runs in two games at a strike rate of 283.33.

Top Batter pick

S Stanislaus (3 matches, 46 runs, Strike Rate: 158.62)

S Stanislaus has been in decent form with the bat in the ECS T10 Malta, scoring 46 runs at a strike rate of 158.62.

Top All-rounder pick

Z Yousaf (2 matches, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 4.75)

Although Z Yousaf has just a single wicket to his name, he has bowled with a lot of control and boasts an excellent economy rate of 4.75.

Top Bowler pick

S Arif (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.75)

S Arif is his side's highest wicket-taker with two wickets at an economy rate of 7.75.

MTD vs SOC match captain and vice-captain choices

B George

B George is the leading run-scorer for his side, having amassed 67 runs at a strike rate of over 231. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your MTD vs SOC Dream11 fantasy team.

G Thakur

G Thakur is the second-highest scorer with 61 runs at a strike rate of over 225.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MTD vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points B George 67 runs 143 points G Thakur 61 runs 105 points S Arif 2 wickets 92 points A Khan 34 runs 87 points S Stanislaus 46 runs 86 points

MTD vs SOC match expert tips

B George and G Thakur have been in great form with the bat and could be important picks in your MTD vs SOC Dream11 fantasy team.

MTD vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21 and 22, Head to Head League

MTD vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 21 and 22, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Khan, A Sathi, C Younus

Batters: B George (c), G Thakur (vc), S Stanislaus

All-rounders: Z Yousaf, M Nazir

Bowlers: S Arif, L Senavirathna, M Kumaran

MTD vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21 and 22, Grand League

MTD vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 21 and 22, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Khan, A Sathi

Batters: B George, G Thakur, S Stanislaus (vc)

All-rounders: Z Yousaf, M Nazir

Bowlers: S Arif (c), L Senavirathna, M Kumaran, I Kariyawasam

