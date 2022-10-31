MTD vs SWU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Malta T10 2022 Match 25 & 26

Mater Dei (MTD) will take on Swieqi United (SWU) in the 25th and 26th games of the ECS Malta T10 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, in Malta on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MTD vs SWU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.
Mater Dei have played won one of their two games, losing the other. They defended 89 in their first game against Southern Crusaders, winning by two runs, before losing to the same team after failing to defend 62. Meanwhile, Swieqi didn’t have a great run in the group stage last year but eventually reached the semi-finals.
MTD vs SWU, Match Details
The 25th and 26th games of the ECS Malta T10 2022 between Mater Dei and Swieqi United will be played on October 31 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, in Malta at 1 pm & 3 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 25 and Match 26.
Match: MTD vs SWU
Date & Time: October 31, 2022; 1 pm & 3 pm IST
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta
Live Streaming: Fancode
Pitch Report
The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa in Malta is usually a good one to bat on, and teams have posted big scores regularly. More of the same can be expected here, and another high-scoring game could be on the cards.
Matches won by team batting first: 11
Matches won by team bowling first: 13
MTD vs SWU Probable Playing XIs
Mater Dei Team News
No major injury concerns
Mater Dei Probable Playing XI
Shrijay Patel, Cornelius Younus, Azeem Sathi, Michael Nazir, Muhammad Zubbair, Sam Aquilina (wk), Muthu Kumaran (c), Pintu Ghosh, Arshad Muhammed, Faisal Naeem, Sagar Arif
Swieqi United Team News
No major injury concerns
Swieqi United Probable Playing XI
Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir (c & wk), Adyan Hassan, Ayub Khan, Atta Rabi, Bilal Qadir, Arslan Ahmed, Hari Krishnan, Umar Ulhaq, Asif Sha
Today’s MTD vs SWU Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Anil Qadir
Qadir has a good record in ECS tournaments. The SWU captain and wicketkeeper batter has aggregated 223 runs at a strike rate of 136.81.
Top Batter Pick
Atta Rabi
Rabi could be a decent batting option. He can get runs in the middle order and get boundaries regularly.
Top All-rounder Pick
Muhammad Zubbair
Zubbair is bowling well in the competition. He has taken two scalps from as many overs across two games at an economy rate of 5.50. He can also be handy with the bat.
Top Bowler Pick
Bilal Qadir
Qadir played 11 games last season, scoring 90 runs and striking at 126.76, and also picked up seven scalps.
MTD vs SWU match captain and vice-captain choices
Imran Ameer
Ameer was excellent with both bat and ball in the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. The SWU spin-bowling all-rounder scored 214 runs, striking at 153.95, and took seven wickets.
Azeem Sathi
Sathi is in top all-round form. He has racked up a half-century in the tournament and has a strike rate of 157.58. He has bowled in one game, picking up two wickets.
Five Must-picks with player stats for MTD vs SWU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
MTD vs SWU Match Expert Tips
Both teams have some quality all-rounders and top-order batters. The likes of Azeem Sathi, Muhammad Zubbair, Imran Ameer, Michael Nazir and Bilal Qadir could be top captaincy candidates.
MTD vs SWU Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Anil Qadir
Batters: Atta Rabi, Cornelius Younus, Azeem Sathi
All-rounders: Muhammad Zubbair, Imran Ameer, Umar Ulhaq, Michael Nazir
Bowlers: Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Qadir, Faisal Naeem
MTD vs SWU Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Anil Qadir, Sam Aquilina
Batters: Atta Rabi, Cornelius Younus, Azeem Sathi
All-rounders: Muhammad Zubbair, Imran Ameer, Umar Ulhaq
Bowlers: Bilal Qadir, Faisal Naeem, Sagar Arif
