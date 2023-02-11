MTD vs VLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 49 and 50

Mater Dei (MTD) will take on the Victoria Lions (VLS) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MTD vs VLS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Matar Dei have played six matches in the tournament and have managed to win only two of them. They are currently seventh in the points table with four points.
Meanwhile, the Victoria Lions have played six and have lost all of their matches. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the table and are yet to get off the mark in the points tally.
MTD vs VLS Match Details, ECS T10 Malta
The 49th and 50th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 11 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The matches are set to take place at 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MTD vs VLS, ECS T10 Malta, Match 49 and 50
Date and Time: February 11, 2022, 1.30 PM and 3.30 PM IST
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
MTD vs VLS Pitch Report
The pitch at Marsa Sports Club has been favoring the batters. The three-figure mark from 10 overs has been a common phenomenon here and we expect another set of high-scoring matches.
MTD vs VLS probable playing XIs for today’s match
MTD injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Mater Dei Probable Playing XI
Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi, Sam Aquilina (wk), Cornelius Younus, Michael Nazir, Rency Jacob, Pintu Ghosh, Muthu Kumaran (c), Ravi Mapara, Venkat Rao, and Bala Eswaran.
VLS injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Victoria Lions Probable Playing XI
Pradeep Pushpangadan, Vimal Pillai, Adhith Rajan, Milton Devasia, Abdul Madambillath, Aji Wilson, Alwin John, Shejil Peter, Sheril Peter, Varun Makkara, and Rohan Rajan.
MTD vs VLS Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Azeem Sathi
Azeem Sathi has been good with the bat in the tournament. He bats in the top order and can play the long handle from the very beginning. Sethi is the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.
Batter
Samuel Stanislaus
Samuel Stanislaus has been very consistent with the bat in this tournament. His ability to make vital contributions in the top order makes him the best pick from the batters category for this match.
All-rounder
Alwin John
Alwin John has the ability to score important runs and also pick up wickets at crucial junctures. John's ability to impact the match in both innings makes him a great pick for the match.
Bowler
Sagar Arif
Sagar Arif generally bowls in the death overs. This gives him the opportunity to pick up wickets and accumulate some vital fantasy points. Arif is the best bowler pick for this match.
MTD vs VLS match captain and vice-captain choices
Alwin John
Alwin Jones could be a utility pick for the match. He can give match-winning performances in both innings and hence is one of the safest choices as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Samuel Stanislaus
Samuel Stanislaus has been in very good touch with the bat this tournament. His current form makes him a brilliant pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.
5 Must-picks for MTD vs VLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
A Sathi
S Stanislaus
Alwin John
Milton Devasia
S Arif
MTD vs VLS match expert tips
The pitch will be good for batting. So top-order batters and all-rounders with good bowling variations will be the best picks for the match.
MTD vs VLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 49 and 50, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: A Sathi
Batters: S Sanislaus, M Kumaran, V Pillai
All-rounders: M Devasia, Alwin John, V Rao, A Rajan
Bowlers: A Wilson, S Arif, T Selvan
MTD vs VLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 49 and 50, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: A Sathi
Batters: S Sanislaus, M Kumaran, V Pillai
All-rounders: M Devasia, Alwin John, V Rao, A Rajan
Bowlers: A Wilson, S Arif, T Selvan