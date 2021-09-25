MTI vs BRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 15

The Manas Tigers (MTI) will take on the Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) in the 15th match of the Assam T20 2021 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Manas Tigers, who will head into today's game on the back of a loss to the Dihing Patkai Raiders, are rooted to the bottom of the Assam T20 points table. The Brahmaputra Boys, meanwhile, beat the Subansiri Champs in their last outing and currently find themselves second in the standings with two wins in four matches.

MTI vs BRB Probable Playing 11 Today

MTI XI

Romario Sharma, Roshan Basfor, Nihar Deka, Aman Chetry, Pallavkumar Das (c), Mrinmoy Dutta, Dipok Gohain, Amlanjyoti Das, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Erik Roy (wk), Dharani Rabha

BRB XI

Sourav Saha, Rishav Das (c), Chanakya Sharma, Mukhtar Hussain, Biplab Saikia, Vishal Roy JR, Sourav Kumar Saha (wk), Gunjan Deka, Pushparaj Sharma, Krishna Das, Akash Chetri

Match Details

MTI vs BRB, Assam T20 2021, Match 15

Date and Time: 25th September, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at Judges Field is generally a balanced one, with both bowlers and batsmen expected to have a say in the proceedings. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers should be wary of their lines and lengths.

Today’s MTI vs BRB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Although E Roy hasn’t been in the best of form lately, he’s the best wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Batsman

R Das is a reliable batsman who takes a while to get settled, but he is unstoppable once he gets going. Das could prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your MTI vs BRB Dream11 fantasy team, having amassed 118 runs in four Assam T20 matches so far.

All-rounders

B Saikia is a brilliant all-rounder who could play a big role in today's game. He could prove to be an effective multiplier choice for your fantasy team as well, having scored 56 runs and picked up four wickets in the Assam T20 so far.

P Das didn’t quite manage to convert his terrific start into a big score in the previous match, getting dismissed for a well-made 31 runs. Expect him to be amongst the runs today.

Bowlers

P Sharma has picked up seven wickets in four Assam T20 games so far. He is more than capable of taking a few wickets in this fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTI vs BRB Dream11 prediction team

P Sharma (BRB) – 235 points

B Saikia (BRB) – 206 points

R Das (BRB) – 197 points

M Hussain (BRB) – 195 points

D Rabha (MTI) – 147 points

Important stats for MTI vs BRB Dream11 prediction team

P Sharma: 7 wickets

R Das: 118 runs

B Saikia: 56 runs and 4 wickets

D Rabha: 36 runs and 3 wickets

MTI vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam T20)

MTI vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Assam T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: E Roy, R Das, N Deka, R Sharma, B Saikia, P Das, A A Khuraishi, K Das, P Sharma, M Hussain, D Rabha

Captain: R Das. Vice-captain: B Saikia

MTI vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Assam T20

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: E Roy, R Das, N Deka, R Sharma, B Saikia, P Das, A A Khuraishi, P Sharma, M Hussain, D Rabha, A Das

Captain: P Sharma. Vice-captain: D Rabha

Edited by Samya Majumdar