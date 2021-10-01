MTI vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for BYJU'S Assam T20, Match 28 

The Manas Tigers (MTR) will take on Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) in the 28th match of the Assam T20 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Friday.

The Manas Tigers will head into the encounter on the back of an eight-wicket victory over Subansiri Champs. They have won just two out of their nine Assam T20 matches and are currently placed in fifth spot in the points table. Dihing Patkai Riders, on the other hand, have won just one out of their eight matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Assam T20 points table. This will be a must-win game for Dihing Patkai Riders if they are to stay in the playoff race.

MTI vs DPR Probable Playing 11 Today

MTI XI

Pallavkumar Das (C), Romario Sharma, Nilanjan Chakraborty (WK), Nihar Deka, Roshan Basfor, Amlanjyoti Das, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Mrinmoy Dutta, Aman Chetry, Dipok Gohain, Nihar Paul.

DPR XI

Sibsankar Roy (C), Ruhinandan Pegu, Abhishek Thakuri (WK), Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Asif Wasimul Haque, Arup Das, Hridip Deka, Rabi Chetri, Sahil Ahmed, Dibakar Johori.

Match Details

MTI vs DPR, Match 28, Assam T20

Date and Time: 1st October 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Judges Field has greatly favored the bowlers in the Assam T20. With the surface being slightly on the slower side, the batters will need to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Bowling first should be the preferred option as the majority of the Assam T20 matches played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score at the venue is 117 runs.

Today’s MTI vs DPR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abhishek Thakuri: Thakuri has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches. He has scored 113 runs in the Assam T20 so far.

Batsmen

Pallavkumar Das: Das has scored 263 runs at a strike rate of 142.16 and also picked up a wicket in nine matches. He is the Manas Tigers' leading run-scorer in the Assam T20.

Nihar Deka: Deka has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side. He has scored 201 runs at a strike rate of 110.44 in nine outings and could also play a big knock on Friday.

All-rounders

Amlanjyoti Das: Das has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Assam T20. He has scored 27 runs while also picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.54 in nine matches.

Sibsankar Roy: Roy can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 145 runs and also picked up two wickets in the Assam T20.

Bowlers

Mrinmoy Dutta: Dutta has bowled pretty well so far this season. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.13 in nine matches. Dutta can also score some handy runs in the lower-middle order for his side.

Hridip Deka: Deka has scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 in five outings. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTI vs DPR Dream11 prediction team

Pallavkumar Das (MTI) - 432 points

Amlanjyoti Das (MTI) - 407 points

Sibsankar Roy (DPR) - 313 points

Arup Das (DPR) - 304 points

Nihar Deka (MTI) - 297 points

Important Stats for MTI vs DPR Dream11 prediction team

Pallavkumar Das: 263 runs and 1 wicket in 9 matches; SR - 142.16 and ER - 10.00

Amlanjyoti Das: 27 runs and 9 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 71.05 and ER - 5.54

Sibsankar Roy: 145 runs and 2 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 114.17 and ER - 4.90

Arup Das: 15 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 6.66

Nihar Deka: 201 runs in 9 matches; SR - 110.44

MTI vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam T20)

MTI vs DPR Dream11 Prediction - Assam T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhishek Thakuri, Pallavkumar Das, Rahul Hazarika, Nihar Deka, Sibsankar Roy, Arup Das, Amlanjyoti Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Dipok Gohain, Hridip Deka, Rabi Chetri.

Captain: Sibsankar Roy. Vice-captain: Pallavkumar Das.

MTI vs DPR Dream11 Prediction - Assam T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhishek Thakuri, Pallavkumar Das, Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Sibsankar Roy, Arup Das, Amlanjyoti Das, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Dipok Gohain, Hridip Deka, Rabi Chetri.

Captain: Pallavkumar Das. Vice-Captain: Sibsankar Roy.

Edited by Samya Majumdar