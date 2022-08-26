MTI vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 6

The Manas Tigers (MTI) will take on the Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) in the sixth match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday, August 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MTI vs DPR Dream11 prediction.

Dihing Patkai Riders got off to a good start in the tournament, defeating Kaziranga Heroes by 11 runs in their first game, with Pradyaun Saika and Abir Chakraborty leading the charge with bat and ball. They will, however, need to improve their batting since only three batters have reached double figures.

Manas Tigers, on the other hand, are coming off a two-wicket loss in the super over to Subansiri Champs after equaling the target of 181 runs. Their top-order looked decent, and the team will be expecting consistency to get their first win on Friday.

MTI vs DPR, Match Details

The sixth match of the Assam T20 2022 between the Manas Tigers and Dihing Patkai Riders will be played on August 26 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MTI vs DPR, Match 6, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: August 2022 26, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

MTI vs DPR Pitch Report

The Amingaon Cricket Ground offers good batting conditions as well as some support for bowlers in the second half of the game, making it equally enjoyable. The pacers are likely to enjoy some early swing, so scoring runs will be difficult in the initial overs. The pitch could slow down as the game progresses, allowing spinners to join the action.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 4

Matches Won by Bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 169

Average 2nd innings score: 142

MTI vs DPR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Manas Tigers: DWWWL

Dihing Patkai Riders: WLLLL

MTI vs DPR Probable Playing 11 today

Manas Tigers injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI:

Abhishek Thakuri, Arup Das (c), Pritam Das, Sourav Saha, Ishan Ahmed, Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Bora, Raj Agarwal, Joy Barua

Dihing Patkai Riders injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI:

Swarupam Purkayastha (c), Nibir Deka, Shivam Mittal, Pradyaun Saikia, Aman Chetry, Vijay Gautam, Nipan Deka, Abir Chakraborty, Bikash Chetry, Mekhail Doley, Nasir Ullah (wk)

MTI vs DPR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abhishek Thakuri (67 runs in his previous outing, S.R: 136.73)

Abhishek batted brilliantly against the pacers and spinners in the previous game, scoring 67 runs off 49 balls, including six fours and two sixes. He will look to maintain his form and is expected to provide a solid start for his team in the upcoming games.

Top Batter Pick

Pradyaun Saikia (28 runs in his previous outing)

Pradyaun got off to a good start with the bat in the previous game, scoring 28 runs off 27 balls, including three fours. He will, however, look to improve his strike rate and convert such a promising start into a big one in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Swarupam Purkayastha ( 5 runs & one wicket in his previous outing )

Purkayastha is a top all-rounder option for his team, capable of winning games on his own. He took one wicket in his previous outing, but struggled with the bat, scoring only 5 runs, which he hopes to improve on in the upcoming games.

Top Bowler Pick

Abir Chakraborty (3 wickets in his previous outing, Average: 2.66)

Chakraborty had a great game with the ball against Kaziranga Heroes in the previous game, taking three wickets at an excellent economy rate of 2.00. With such typical bowling, he is expected to have the upper hand in the upcoming games.

MTI vs DPR match captain and vice-captain choices

Abhishek Thakuri

He looked to be in good form with the bat in the previous game against Subansiri Champs. He also has a track record of scoring runs in the top order for his team, as he found it easy to play against both pacers and spinners. Given his batting prowess, he is an excellent choice to captain your fantasy team.

Abir Chakraborty

Abir Chakraborty was sensational with the ball in his previous appearances, as batters struggled to pick up his line. His orthodox bowling action differs him from others, allowing him to pick a couple of wickets match by match, making him a good pick for the vice captaincy.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MTI vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nipan Deka 39 runs & one wicket in 1 game Abhilash Gogoi Two wickets in 1 game Mekhail Doley 2 runs & two wickets in 1 game Bikash Chetry One wicket in 1 game Arup Das Two wickets in 1 game

MTI vs DPR match expert tips 6th match

Swarupam Purkayastha is a great all-rounder with a decent record who will be a player to watch throughout the tournament. Although he did not perform well in the previous game, given his skill set, he is a multiplier pick for your fantasy teams.

MTI vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 6th match, Head To Head League

MTI vs DPR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Wasiqur Rahman

Batters: Ishan Ahmed, Shivam Mittal, Pradyaun Saikia

All-Rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha, Arup Das

Bowlers: Nipan Deka, Abir Chakraborty, Abhilash Gogoi, Mekhail Doley

MTI vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 6th match, Grand League

MTI vs DPR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Thakuri

Batters: Ishan Ahmed, Shivam Mittal, Pradyaun Saikia

All-Rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha, Arup Das

Bowlers: Nipan Deka, Abir Chakraborty, Abhilash Gogoi, Bikash Chetry

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy