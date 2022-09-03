MTI vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 21

The Manas Tigers (MTI) will lock horns with the Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) in match 21 of the Assam T20 2022 on Saturday, September 3, at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at MTI vs DPR Dream11 Prediction, and today playing 11s.

The Manas Tigers have had a disastrous season as they have won only one of their last six games. The Dihing Patkai Riders, on the other hand, have won three of their last six games and are currently placed fourth in the points table.

The Manas Tigers will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Dihing Patkai Riders are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MTI vs DPR Match Details

The 21st match of the Assam T20 2022 will be played on September 3 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8.30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MTI vs ANT, Match 21

Date and Time: September 3, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati was between the Brahmaputra Boys and Subaniri Champs, where a total of 253 runs were scored in just 38.4 overs at a loss of 11 wickets. The pitch looks good for bowling and offers various opportunities to both spinners and pacers.

MTI vs DPR Form Guide

MTI - Won one of their last six games

DPR - Won three of their last six games

MTI vs DPR Probable Playing XI

MTI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Arup Das, Pritam Das (c), Sourav Saha, Ishan Ahmed, Dibash Hazarika, Wasiqur Rahman, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Bora, Jacky Ali.

DPR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Swarupam Purkayastha (c), Sandip Mazumder, Nibir Deka, Reshab Dipak, Aman Chetry, Vijay Gautam, Nasir Ullah (wk), Nipan Deka, Abir Chakraborty, Bikash Chetry, Mekhail Doley.

MTI vs DPR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Thakuri (6 matches, 193 runs)

A Thakuri is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the middle order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. He is also doing well behind the stumps and can earn additional points from catches.

Batters

D Hazarika (4 matches, 157 runs)

I Ahmed and D Hazarika are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Nibir Deka has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Purkayastha (4 matches, 32 runs, 5 wickets)

R Ahmad and S Purkayastha are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Das is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Nipan Deka (6 matches, 69 runs, 11 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Gogoi and Nipan Deka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Chakraborty is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MTI vs DPR match captain and vice-captain choices

Nipan Deka

Nipan Deka will bowl both in starting and death overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 69 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last six matches.

S Purkayastha

Since the pitch is good for bowling, you can make S Purkayastha the captain of the grand league teams as he is bowling well in the tournament. He has already picked up five wickets in his last four matches and has been bowling in good rhythm.

5 Must-Picks for MTI vs ANT, Match 21

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points Nipin Deka 69 runs and 11 wickets 490 points S Purkayastha 32 runs and 5 wickets 209 points A Thakuri 193 runs 277 points D Hazarika 157 runs 235 points A Chakraborty 17 runs and 5 wickets 255 points

Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in death overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders Head to Head

Wicket-keeper: A Thakuri, W Rahman

Batters: I Ahmed, Nibir Deka, D Hazarika

All-rounders: R Ahmed, S Purkayastha, A Das

Bowlers: Nipan Deka, A Gogoi, A Chakraborty

Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders Grand League Team.

Wicket-keeper: A Thakuri, W Rahman

Batters: S Saha, Nibir Deka, D Hazarika

All-rounders: R Ahmed, S Purkayastha, A Das

Bowlers: Nipan Deka, P Das, A Chakraborty

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das