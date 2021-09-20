MTI vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 5

Manas Tigers will take on Kaziranga Heroes in the 5th match of the Assam T20 2021 at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Monday.

Manas Tigers lost their first match of the campaign by seven wickets and will be aiming to get their campaign back on track. They will take on Kaziranga Heroes, who also lost their first match by four wickets.

MTI vs KAH Probable Playing 11 Today

MTI XI

Pallavkumar Das (c), Nihar Deka, Romario Sharma, Erik Roy (wk), Abdul Khureshi, Amlanjyoti Das, Roshan Basfor, Aman Chetry, Mrinmoy Dutta, Deepak Gohain, Dharani Rabha

KAH XI

Pritam Debnath, Denish Das, Bishal Saha, Amit Sinha (c), Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Sandip Mazumder, Kalam Raiza, Ranjit Mali, Bhaskar Das, Dasarath Kumar

Match Details

MTI vs KAH, Assam T20 2021, Match 5

Date and Time: 20th September, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Judges Field is expected to be balanced, and both bowlers and batsmen will have a major say on proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before deciding to go after the bowlers.

Today’s MTI vs KAH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tamuli could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

D Das is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. Das could prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your MTI vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored a half-century in the first match.

All-rounders

A Gogoi is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He scored seven runs and also picked up a wicket in the first match.

P Das can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game.

Bowlers

R Mali will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He picked up two wickets in the first match.

Top 5 players to pick in MTI vs KAH Dream11 prediction team

D Das (KAH) – 76 points

R Mali (KAH) – 76 points

D Kumar (KAH) – 62 points

A Gogoi (KAH) – 51 points

P Das (MTI) – 33 points

Important stats for MTI vs KAH Dream11 prediction team

D Das: 52 runs

R Mali: 2 wickets

D Kumar: 2 wickets

A Gogoi: 7 runs and 1 wicket

MTI vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Today

MTI vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tamuli, D Das, B Saha, N Deka, A Gogoi, P Das, A Sinha, M Dutta, R Mali, D Kumar, A Das

Captain: D Das, Vice-Captain: A Gogoi

MTI vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tamuli, D Das, B Saha, N Deka, R Sharma, A Gogoi, P Das, A Sinha, R Mali, D Kumar, A Das

Captain: P Das, Vice-Captain: R Mali

Edited by Prem Deshpande