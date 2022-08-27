MTI vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 7

The Manas Tigers (MTI) will take on the Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) in the seventh match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Saturday, August 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MTI vs KAH Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have played two games each, losing both. The Manas Tigers lost one of their matches in Super Over and another by just eight runs. The Kaziranga Heroes, on the other hand, have failed to chase down scores of 115 and 123, falling short by 11 and five runs, respectively.

MTI vs KAH, Match Details

The seventh match of the Assam T20 2022 between the Manas Tigers and Kaziranga Heroes will be played on August 27 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MTI vs KAH, Assam T20 2022, Match 7

Date & Time: 27th August 2022 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on, with teams batting first winning all matches so far this season. The average first-innings score at the venue is 145.

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 145

Average 2nd-innings score: 121

MTI vs KAH Form Guide

Manas Tigers: L, L

Kaziranga Heroes: L, L

MTI vs KAH Probable Playing 11 today

Manas Tigers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI:

Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Abhishek Thakuri, Ishan Ahmed, Sourav Saha, Joy Barua, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Arup Das (c), Pritam Das, Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Bora, Raj Agarwal.

Kaziranga Heroes team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI:

Kunal Sakia (wk & c), Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Rameez Rabbani, Danish Ahmed, Akash Sengupta, Jitu Ali, Roshan Alam, Kunal Sarma, Ziyad Zaman, Pritish Ray.

Today’s MTI vs KAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Wasiqur Rahman (106 runs, 2 matches)

Wasiqur Rahman has been in solid touch with the bat, registering two half-centuries in as many games with a total score of 106 runs.

Top Batter Pick

Romario Sharma (63 runs, 2 matches)

Romario Sharma has accumulated 63 runs in two games so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Danish Ahmed (27 runs & 2 wickets, 2 matches)

Danish Ahmed can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He has mustered 27 runs and taken two wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Roshan Alam (7 wickets, 2 matches)

Roshan Alam is at the top of the wicket-taking charts with seven scalps in two games.

MTI vs KAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Roshan Alam

Roshan Alam has been in magnificent form in the tournament, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.13. He also boasts a strike rate of 6.86 and an average of 5.86.

Abhilash Gogoi

Abhilash Gogoi has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.38 and will be keen to add to his tally today.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MTI vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Roshan Alam 7 wickets in 2 matches Abhilash Gogoi 4 wickets in 2 matches Wasiqur Rahman 106 runs in 2 matches Roshan Alam 27 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Romario Sharma 63 runs in 2 matches

MTI vs KAH match expert tips

The bowlers have accumulated big points in the tournament so far and can be banked upon as captains and vice-captains for the MTI vs KAH clash. All-rounders, meanwhile, could be crucial picks as usual.

MTI vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MTI vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Wasiqur Rahman, Abhishek Thakuri

Batters: Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Ishan Ahmed

All-rounders: Akash Sengupta, Danish Ahmed, Arup Das

Bowlers: Roshan Alam (c), Hrishikesh Bora, Abhilash Gogoi (vc)

MTI vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MTI vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Sakia, Wasiqur Rahman (vc)

Batters: Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Joy Barua

All-rounders: Danish Ahmed (c), Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Bowlers: Roshan Alam, Pritam Das, Hrishikesh Bora, Abhilash Gogoi

