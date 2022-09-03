MTI vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 23

The Manas Tigers (MTI) will take on Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) in the 23rd match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday, September 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MTI vs KAH Dream11 prediction.

Both teams are at the wrong end of the points table. The Manas Tigers occupy the last spot with just two points. They have won just one game while losing six times. Meanwhile, Kaziranga Heroes are in the penultimate position with four points. They have two wins and five losses to their name.

MTI vs KAH Match Details

The 23rd match of the Assam T20 2022 between Manas Tigers and Kaziranga Heroes will be played on September 4 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MTI vs KAH, 23rd Match, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: 4th September 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

MTI vs KAH Pitch Report

Although the track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on, the bowlers will find some help off the surface. The average first-innings score in the Assam T20 2022 at the venue is 136 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams bowling first: 10

Average 1st-innings score: 136

Average 2nd-innings score: 118

MTI vs KAH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Manas Tigers: L, L, L, L, W

Kaziranga Heroes: L, W, W, L, L

MTI vs KAH Probable Playing 11 today

Manas Tigers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI:

Abhishek Thakuri (c & wk), Ishan Ahmed, Joy Barua, Dibash Hazarika, Dhruv Borah, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Arup Das, Bhoirab Bharali, Abhilash Gogoi, Pritam Das, Raj Agarwal.

Kaziranga Heroes team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI:

Kunal Sakia (c & wk), Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Danish Ahmed, Akash Sengupta, Bhargav Lahkar, Roshan Alam, Kunal Sarma, Dipjyoti Saikia, Tridiv Kshetri.

Today’s MTI vs KAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abhishek Thakuri (7 matches, 199 runs)

Abhishek Thakuri has been batting well in the competition, having accumulated 199 runs in seven innings and being dismissed only four times.

Top Batter Pick

Dibash Hazarika (5 matches, 175 runs)

Dibash Hazarika has amassed 175 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 130.60. He has already notched up a ton in the Assam T20 2022.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rajjakuddin Ahmed (7 matches, 88 runs, 4 wickets)

Rajjakuddin Ahmed has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball. He has scored 88 runs at a strike rate of 110 and in addition to taking four wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Pritam Das (7 matches, 7 wickets)

Pritam Das has picked up seven wickets in as many Assam T20 2022 games so far.

MTI vs KAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Roshan Alam (7 matches, 13 wickets)

Roshan Alam has been in superb form with the ball, taking 13 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 6.00. He also has 43 runs to his name.

Akash Sengupta (7 matches, 87 runs, 7 wickets)

Akash Sengupta has picked up seven wickets in as many Assam T20 2022 games in addiiton to scoring 87 runs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MTI vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rajjakuddin Ahmed 88 runs & 4 wickets in 7 matches Akash Sengupta 87 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches Roshan Alam 13 wickets in 7 matches Dibash Hazarika 175 runs in 5 matches Abhishek Thakuri 199 runs in 7 matches

MTI vs KAH match expert tips

Bowlers like Roshan Alam and Pritam Das have constantly been amongst the wickets. In fact, they have tended to accumulate additional points with economical spells as well. They might be crucial picks in the MTI vs KAH game along with all-rounders like Akash Sengupta and Rajjakuddin Ahmed.

MTI vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MTI vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Thakuri, Kunal Sakia

Batters: Romario Sharma, Nihar Narah, Dibash Hazarika

All-rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed (vc), Akash Sengupta (c), Danish Ahmed

Bowlers: Pritam Das, Roshan Alam, Abhilash Gogoi

MTI vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MTI vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Thakuri

Batters: Romario Sharma, Ishan Ahmed, Dibash Hazarika (vc)

All-rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Akash Sengupta, Bhargav Lahkar

Bowlers: Pritam Das, Roshan Alam (c), Abhilash Gogoi

