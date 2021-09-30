MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 26

Manas Tigers will take on Subansiri Champs in the 26th match of the Assam T20 2021 at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Thursday.

Manas Tigers have endured a pretty horrible campaign in the Assam T20 2021 so far. They have managed just a single win in eight matches and are rooted to the bottom of the table with just three points. Meanwhile, Subansiri Champs are third in the standings. They have won four matches so far this season and are the favorites to win here.

MTI vs SBC Probable Playing 11 Today

MTI XI

Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Pallavkumar Das (c), Mrinmoy Dutta, Amlanjyoti Das, Dharani Rabha, Hrishikesh Bora, Abdul Ajij Khuraish, Dipok Gohain, Nilanjan Chakraborty (wk), Nihar Paul

SBC XI

Subham Mandal, Soumyadeep Das, Nasir Ullah, Saahil Jain, Kunal Sakia (c & wk), Pritam Das, Vikram Rawat, Raj Agarwal, Mekhail Doley, Siddharth Sharma, Sekhar Barman

Match Details

MTI vs SBC, Assam T20 2021, Match 26

Date and Time: 30th September, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Judges Field is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s MTI vs SBC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Sakia is the best wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has been on a good run over the last few matches and has scored 69 runs over the last three matches.

Batters

Pallavkumar Das is a more than reliable batsman who takes his time to get settled on the pitch but is unstoppable once he gets going. He scored an unbeaten 68 off just 48 deliveries in the last game to help secure victory for his side.

All-rounders

A Das is a brilliant all-rounder who is expected to have a big impact on the game. He could prove to be an effective multiplier choice for your MTI vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Side as well. He has picked up nine wickets in the competition already.

Pritam Das hasn’t been at his best over the last few matches. However, there can be no doubt regarding his potential.

Bowlers

S Sharma is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up 10 wickets in the last five games.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTI vs SBC Dream11 prediction team

A Das (MTI) – 399 points

S Sharma (SBC) – 381 points

Pallavkumar Das (MTI) – 320 points

Pritam Das (SBC) – 298 points

S Jain (SBC) – 284 points

Important stats for MTI vs SBC Dream11 prediction team

A Das: 27 runs and 9 wickets

S Sharma: 10 wickets

Pallavkumar Das: 191 runs

MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Today

MTI vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Sakia, P Das, S Jain, N Deka, R Sharma, A Das, P Das, R Agarwal, S Sharma, D Rabha, S Barman

Captain: A Das, Vice-Captain: Pallavkumar Das

MTI vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Sakia, P Das, S Jain, N Deka, A Das, P Das, R Agarwal, S Sharma, D Rabha, S Barman, M Doley

Captain: S Sharma, Vice-Captain: Pritam Das

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava