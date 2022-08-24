MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022 Match 3

The Manas Tigers (MTI) will take on the Subansiri Champs (SBC) in the third match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday, August 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MTI vs SBC Dream11 prediction.
The Manas Tigers didn’t have a great campaign in 2021. They finished with three wins, six losses, and one no-result. Subansiri Champs, on the other hand, managed to reach the semi-finals last season. They won five and lost three, while two of their league stage matches were washed out.
MTI vs SBC, Match Details
The third match of the Assam T20 2022 between Manas Tigers and Subansiri Champs will be played on August 25 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MTI vs SBC, Match 3, Assam T20 2022
Date & Time: 25th August 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
Live Streaming: Fancode
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having racked up big totals at the venue. But there might be some help on offer for the pacers as well, keeping the batters on their toes.
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 0
Average 1st-innings score: 148
Average 2nd-innings score: 94
MTI vs SBC Probable Playing 11 today
Manas Tigers injury/team news
No major injury news.
Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI:
Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Denish Das, Ishan Ahmed, Sourav Saha, Dibash Hazarika, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Dhruv Borah, Bhoirab Bharali, Abhilash Gogoi, Pritam Das, Arup Das.
Subansiri Champs injury/team news
No major injury concerns.
Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI:
Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Bishal Saha, Saahil Jain, Chayan Moni Das, Protyush Bora, Rabi Chetry, Rohit Rowniar, Amit Sinha, Akash Chetri, Mukhtar Hussain, Ranjit Mali.
Today’s MTI vs SBC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Sumit Ghadigaonkar
Sumit Ghadigaonkar can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well. He will be on of our top fantasy picks for MTI vs SBC Dream11 Team.
Top Batter Pick
Denish Das
Denish Das was the leading run-scorer in the Assam T20 2021 with 337 runs, including two half-centuries, at a strike rate of 121.66.
Top All-rounder Pick
Rajjakuddin Ahmed
Rajjakuddin Ahmed is someone who can make a significant impact with both the bat and ball. He scored 97 runs in six innings and took 10 wickets in as many outings in the 2021 season.
Top Bowler Pick
Pritam Das
Ranjit Mali was in excellent form last year. He returned with 16 wickets in 11 innings at an economy rate of 5.84 in the Assam T20 2021.
MTI vs SBC match captain and vice-captain choices
Amit Sinha
Amit Sinha scored 214 runs at a strike rate of 110.88 in addition to picking up eight wickets at an economy of 4.97 in the 2021 edition of the Assam T20.
Pritam Das
Pritam Das had a magnificent Assam T20 2021 campaign with the ball, taking 13 wickets in seven matches.
5 Must-picks with player stats for MTI vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
MTI vs SBC match expert tips
Both teams boast quality bowlers who did extremely well last year and could be key picks in the MTI vs SBC game.
MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam T20 2022)
MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar
Batters: Ishan Ahmed, Denish Das, Saahil Jain
All-rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed (vc), Rabi Chetry, Amit Sinha (c)
Bowlers: Abhilash Gogoi, Pritam Das, Ranjit Mali, Mukhtar Hussain
MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Thakuri, Sumit Ghadigaonkar
Batters: Denish Das, Chayan Moni Das, Saahil Jain
All-rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Amit Sinha
Bowlers: Abhilash Gogoi, Pritam Das (vc), Ranjit Mali (c), Mukhtar Hussain