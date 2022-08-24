MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022 Match 3

The Manas Tigers (MTI) will take on the Subansiri Champs (SBC) in the third match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday, August 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MTI vs SBC Dream11 prediction.

The Manas Tigers didn’t have a great campaign in 2021. They finished with three wins, six losses, and one no-result. Subansiri Champs, on the other hand, managed to reach the semi-finals last season. They won five and lost three, while two of their league stage matches were washed out.

MTI vs SBC, Match Details

The third match of the Assam T20 2022 between Manas Tigers and Subansiri Champs will be played on August 25 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MTI vs SBC, Match 3, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: 25th August 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having racked up big totals at the venue. But there might be some help on offer for the pacers as well, keeping the batters on their toes.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 148

Average 2nd-innings score: 94

MTI vs SBC Probable Playing 11 today

Manas Tigers injury/team news

No major injury news.

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI:

Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Denish Das, Ishan Ahmed, Sourav Saha, Dibash Hazarika, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Dhruv Borah, Bhoirab Bharali, Abhilash Gogoi, Pritam Das, Arup Das.

Subansiri Champs injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI:

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Bishal Saha, Saahil Jain, Chayan Moni Das, Protyush Bora, Rabi Chetry, Rohit Rowniar, Amit Sinha, Akash Chetri, Mukhtar Hussain, Ranjit Mali.

Today’s MTI vs SBC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Sumit Ghadigaonkar can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well. He will be on of our top fantasy picks for MTI vs SBC Dream11 Team.

Top Batter Pick

Denish Das

Denish Das was the leading run-scorer in the Assam T20 2021 with 337 runs, including two half-centuries, at a strike rate of 121.66.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Rajjakuddin Ahmed is someone who can make a significant impact with both the bat and ball. He scored 97 runs in six innings and took 10 wickets in as many outings in the 2021 season.

Top Bowler Pick

Pritam Das

Ranjit Mali was in excellent form last year. He returned with 16 wickets in 11 innings at an economy rate of 5.84 in the Assam T20 2021.

MTI vs SBC match captain and vice-captain choices

Amit Sinha

Amit Sinha scored 214 runs at a strike rate of 110.88 in addition to picking up eight wickets at an economy of 4.97 in the 2021 edition of the Assam T20.

Pritam Das

Pritam Das had a magnificent Assam T20 2021 campaign with the ball, taking 13 wickets in seven matches.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MTI vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ranjit Mali 16 wickets in 11 matches Amit Sinha 214 runs & 8 wickets in 11 matches Saahil Jain 311 runs in 8 innings Denish Das 337 runs in 11 innings Pritam Das 13 wickets in 7 innings

MTI vs SBC match expert tips

Both teams boast quality bowlers who did extremely well last year and could be key picks in the MTI vs SBC game.

MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam T20 2022)

MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Ishan Ahmed, Denish Das, Saahil Jain

All-rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed (vc), Rabi Chetry, Amit Sinha (c)

Bowlers: Abhilash Gogoi, Pritam Das, Ranjit Mali, Mukhtar Hussain

MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Thakuri, Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Denish Das, Chayan Moni Das, Saahil Jain

All-rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Amit Sinha

Bowlers: Abhilash Gogoi, Pritam Das (vc), Ranjit Mali (c), Mukhtar Hussain

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar