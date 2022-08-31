MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 16

Manas Tigers (MTI) will take on the Subansiri Champs (SBC) in the 16th match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday (August 31). Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MTI vs SBC Dream11 prediction for today's match of Assam T20.

The Champs have only won two of their five games in the tournament. Their batters have been impressive so far, with Saahil Jain and Sumit Ghadigaonkar leading from the front, but the team will be looking to get them to click in as a unit.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have had a disappointing season, losing four of their five games. One of the main reasons for their failure has been a lack of sync between their batting and bowling. Bowlers have had a poor run when batters, have delivered outstanding performances, and vice versa.

Both teams are coming off losses, so expect a thrilling game with both teams going all out for a much-needed win.

MTI vs SBC, Match Details, Assam T20

The 16th match of the Assam T20 2022 between Manas Tigers and Subansiri Champs will be played on August 31 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MTI vs SBC, Match 16, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: August 31, 2022; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

MTI vs SBC Pitch Report

The surface at the Amingaon Cricket Ground is likely to be a good one to bat on, and big scores have been common. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for pacers. Any score over 180 could be a par total.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 2

Matches Won by Bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 139

Average 2nd innings score: 132

MTI vs SBC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Manas Tigers: LLWLD

Subansiri Champs: LWLLD

MTI vs SBC Probable Playing XIs, Assam T20

Manas Tigers injury/team news

No injury concerns

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI

Abhishek Thakuri, Arup Das (c), Pritam Das, Sourav Saha, Dibash Hazarika, Dhruv Borah, Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Bora, Raj Agarwal

Subansiri Champs injury/team news

No injury concerns

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI

Saahil Jain (c), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Ranjit Mali, Bikash Kurmi, Bishal Roy, Abdul Khureshi, Avinav Choudhury, Rohit Rowniar, Akash Chetri, Protyush Bora, Rabi Chetri

MTI vs SBC Dream11 match top picks for Assam T20

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (151 runs in 5 matches, Average: 37.75)

He has looked brilliant against pacers and spinners alike in the tournament, scoring 151 runs at an impressive average of 37.75 in five games. He will look to continue that form and is expected to provide a solid start for his team in the upcoming games.

Top Batter Pick

Saahil Jain (139 runs in 5 matches, Average: 27.80)

He is in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in the competition so far, scoring 139 runs at a strike rate of 116.80, with a high score of 68. His team is expected to rely on him in the upcoming games as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abdul Khuraishi ( 73 runs & three wickets in 5 matches, Average: 37.75 )

He's a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick in your MTI vs SBC Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 73 runs and has also taken three wickets at an average of 18.67 in five games.

Top Bowler Pick

Hrishkesh Bora (7 wickets in 5 matches, Average: 14.16)

Bora is in good form with the ball in the competition, taking seven wickets and scoring some valuable runs in the lower order. That makes him a must-have in your MTI vs SBC Dream11 fantasy team.

MTI vs SBC match captain and vice-captain choices

Abhishek Thakuri

He has impressed with his batting performances in the competition so far. He has scored 161 runs at an outstanding average of 80.50 in five games. Considering his batting form at the top, he's a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Wasiqur Rahman

Rahman is a top batter for his team and has shown potential with the bat, having scored 147 runs at an average of 29.40 in his last five games. That makes him a perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with player stats for MTI vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Mukhtar Hussain 6 wickets in 4 games Rohit Rowniar 5 wickets in 3 games Bishal Roy 78 runs in 5 games Abhishek Thakuri 161 runs in 5 games Arup Das 5 wickets in 4 games

MTI vs SBC match expert tips 16th match, Assam T20

Dibash Hazarika as captain of your MTI vs SBC Dream11 team could be the safest bet, considering his batting prowess and ease of scoring runs against pacers. He has amassed 151 runs at an average of 37.75 in three games.

MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team, 16th match, Head To Head

MTI vs SBC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Thakuri, Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Bikash Kurmi, Dibash Hazarika, Saahil Jain

All-Rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abdul Khureshi, Arup Das

Bowlers: Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Bora, Akash Chetri

MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team, 16th match, Grand League

MTI vs SBC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Wasiqur Rahman, Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Batters: Sourav Saha, Dibash Hazarika, Saahil Jain

All-Rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Abdul Khureshi, Arup Das

Bowlers: Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Bora, Avinav Choudhury

