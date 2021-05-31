MTSV vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Matches 7 & 8 - June 1st, 2021

Moorburger TSV will face First Contact in back-to-back ECS T10 Kiel matches at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

It was a tough day for Moorburger as they lost both their ECS T10 Kiel games against Kieler on Monday. While they were blown away in the first match, Moorburger did show signs of improvement with the ball in the second game. Nevertheless, they have a decent squad and will be banking on Deepak Prakash and Aditya Gopinath to deliver the goods against First Contact.

Speaking of First Contact, they were outplayed by group favorites MTV Stallions in their first game. But they were decent with the bat and will eye an improved performance against a relatively weak Moorburger side. First Contact will start Tuesday's ECS T10 Kiel matches as the clear favorites.

Squads to choose from

Moorburger TSV

Anthony Kishore, Ashwarya Kumar, Hafiz Hassan, Hari Mahadevan, Karthik Chandregowda, Shreyas Datta, Someshwara Ravi, Aditya Mulay, Imran Tariq, Shardul Joshi, Vignesh Sridhar, Aditya Gopinath, Arun Prakash, Azizgul Khalil, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Joyson Rexraj, Samjit Chandran, Abhishek Chandrashekar, Deepak Prakash, Imran Khan, Sachin Tawde.

First Contact

Aziz Ullah, Azmatali Faraz, Hassaan Khalid, Rahmanullah Hasan kheil, Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Ataullah Isakhel, Nassrullah Amla, Sadam Sherzad, Salman Haider, Hafiz Musakhel, Imran Khan Hassan, Mohamad Sharif Safi, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zakirullah Zakhil, Hasil Momand, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel, Shaukat Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Moorburger TSV

Aditya Gopinath, Azizgul Khalil, Arun Prakash, Deepak Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Imran Tariq, Sachin Tawde (c) (wk), Samjit Chandran, Shardul Joshi, Shreyas Dutta

First Contact

Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel (wk), Aziz Ullah, Hasil Momand, Imran Khan Hassan, Sadam Sherzad, Mohammad Sharif Safi (c), Salman Haider, Shaukat Ali, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zakirullah Zakhil

Match Details

Matches: Moorburger TSV vs First Contact, Match 7 and 8, ECS T10 Kiel

Date and Time: 1st June 2021, at 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch Report

As seen in the opening round of ECS T10 Kiel fixtures, a good batting track beckons at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ball should come nicely on to the bat, with there being little to no movement off the surface. The spinners might come into play in the middle overs, but the dimensions of the ground will go against them. Both teams will ideally look to win the toss and bat first, with 100 being a competitive total at the venue.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MTSV vs FCT)

MTSV vs FCT Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Prakash, A Jabarkhel, F Farooq, H Chidanandappa, I Hassan, A Gopinath, Z Zakhil, Z Zakhil, S Joshi, S Sherzad and A Amarkhail

Captain: A Gopinath. Vice-captain: I Hassan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Prakash, S Ali, F Farooq, S Datta, I Hassan, A Gopinath, Z Zakhil, Z Zakhil, S Joshi, S Sherzad and A Amarkhail

Captain: Zahir Zhakil. Vice-captain: A Gopinath