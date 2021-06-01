MTV vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Matches 11 & 12 - June 02, 2021

MTV Stallions will be up against Moorburger TSV in back-to-back ECS T10 Kiel matches at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

MTV Stallions have won all four of their matches so far and are currently atop the ECS T10 Kiel standings. They have won most of their games by big margins and will start as favorites against Moorburger TSV.

Moorburger TSV, on the other hand, lost their first three games and that too by huge margins. However they won their last match against First Contact. Moorburger TSV are currently fourth in the ECS T10 Kiel points table.

Squads to choose from

MTV Stallions: Gaurav Singh Rathore (c), Asghar Amarkhil, Azizullah Ahmadi, Basit Orya, Bikramjit Singh Sehgal, Brijesh Prajapati, Deepak Tandon, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prakash Singh, Prashanth Potharlanka, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Sasanka Sanka, Srinu Tumpara, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Suraj Singh, Thomas McGuinn, Ujwal Gadiraju

Moorburger TSV: Abhishek Chandrashekar (c), Aditya Gopinath, Aditya Mulay, Anthony Kishore, Arun Prakash, Ashwarya Kumar, Azizgul Khalil, Deepak Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Hafiz Hassan, Hari Mahadevan, Harish Chidanandappa, Imran Khan, Imran Tariq, Joyson Rexraj, Karthik Chandregowda, Sachin Tawde, Samjit Chandran, Shardul Joshi, Shreyas Datta, Someshwara Ravi, Vignesh Sridhar

Predicted Playing XIs

MTV Stallions: Basit Orya, Sasanka Sanka, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Prashanth Potharlanka, Faruq Arabzai, Iftikhar Yaqoob Ali, Gaurav Rathore (c & wk), Bikram Sehgal, Asghar Amarkhil, Prakash Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju

Moorburger TSV: Abhishek Chandrashekar (c & wk), Deepak Prakash, Imran Khan, Aditya Gopinath, Aditya Mulay, Azizgul Khalil, Arun Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Karthik Chandregowda, Samjit Chandran

Match Details

Match: MTV Stallions vs Moorburger TSV

Date and Time: June 2nd 2021, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Kiel Cricket Ground has been a good one to bat on. After the first eight ECS T10 Kiel games, the average first innings score of the tournament is around 82 runs. A score of around 90 could be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MTV vs MTSV)

Dream11 Team for MTV Stallions vs Moorburger TSV - ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match 11 & 12.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Deepak Prakash, Basit Orya, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Faruq Arabzai, Prashanth Potharlanka, Aditya Gopinath, Prakash Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju, Aditya Mulay

Captain: Basit Orya. Vice-captain: Aditya Gopinath

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Deepak Prakash, Sasanka Sanka, Basit Orya, Faizan Farooq, Faruq Arabzai, Prashanth Potharlanka, Aditya Gopinath, Arun Prakash, Prakash Singh, Asghar Amarkhil, Aditya Mulay

Captain: Basit Orya. Vice-captain: Prashanth Potharlanka