MTV vs SGH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Matches 5 & 6 - June 01, 2021

MTV Stallions will be up against SG Hameln in back-to-back ECS T10 Kiel matches at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

MTV Stallions have had a rousing start to their ECS T10 Kiel campaign, winning both their games against First Contact by commanding margins. In the first game, they hunted down 65 with an over to spare before winning the second match by 39 runs.

Meanwhile, SG Hameln, who were formed in 2019, will be making their ECS debut in the ECS T10 Kiel. They have a few quality players in their ranks and will be looking to make a mark on the ECS circuit.

Squads to choose from

MTV Stallions: Gaurav Singh Rathore (c), Asghar Amarkhil, Azizullah Ahmadi, Basit Orya, Bikramjit Singh Sehgal, Brijesh Prajapati, Deepak Tandon, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prakash Singh, Prashanth Potharlanka, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Sasanka Sanka, Srinu Tumpara, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Suraj Singh, Thomas McGuinn, Ujwal Gadiraju

SG Hameln: Thusitha Ratnayake (c), Akila Rajapakshe, Anas Altaf, Ankit Tomar, Atta Rahman, Aziz Bhatti, Chamila Bandara, Hamza Mahmood, Indika gunasekara, Mudassar Iqbal, Muneeb Mohammad, Naseem Aqib, Nekmal Khagsar, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Safi Rahman, Saran Kannan, Zarif Gul Mumand

Predicted Playing XIs

MTV Stallions: Basit Orya, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Sasanka Sanka, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy (wk), Brijesh Prajapati, Prakash Singh, Gaurav Singh Rathore (c), Asghar Amarkhil, Srinu Tumpara, Thomas McGuinn, Ujwal Gadiraju

SG Hameln: Rahaman Safi, Saran Revanath, Mudassar Iqbal, Thusitha Ratnayake (c & wk), Zarif Gul Mumand, Ankit Kumar, Atta Rahman, Muneeb Mohamad, Romal Barakzai, Saran Kannan, Ankit Tomar

Match Details

Match: MTV Stallions vs SG Hameln

Date: June 1st 2021, 12:30 & 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch Report

The track at the Kiel Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on. After the first day of the ECS T10 Kiel, the average first innings score is around 77 runs. Teams chasing won two games while teams batting first won two as well. A score of around 90 could well be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MTV vs SGH)

Dream11 Team for MTV Stallions vs SG Hameln - ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match 5 & 6.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Thusitha Ratnayake, Suraj Lal Putta Motilalm, Basit Orya, Rahaman Safi, Gaurav Singh Rathore, Romal Barakzai, Prakash Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju, Ankit Tomar, Mudassar Iqbal

Captain: Basit Orya. Vice-captain: Sachin Mandy Gangareddy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brijesh Prajapati, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Thusitha Ratnayake, Sasanka Sanka, Basit Orya, Rahaman Safi, Gaurav Singh Rathore, Romal Barakzai, Ujwal Gadiraju, Asghar Amarkhil, Mudassar Iqbal

Captain: Basit Orya. Vice-captain: Mudassar Iqbal