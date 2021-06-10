MTV vs VFB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel 4th Quarter-final - June 11, 2021

MTV Stallions will be up against VFB Fallersleben in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS T10 Kiel at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Friday.

MTV Stallions were brilliant in the group stages, winning seven games and losing just once. The Gaurav Singh Rathore-led side won six matches in a row before 1.Kieler HTC handed them their first and only defeat in the ECS T10 Kiel. MTV Stallions ended their group stage campaign with a win and finished atop Group A.

VFB Fallersleben, on the other hand, have been inconsistent in the ECS T10 Kiel. With three wins and five losses, they finished fourth in Group B. VFB Fallersleben will start as underdogs in the fourth ECS T10 Kiel quarter-final.

Squads to choose from

MTV Stallions: Gaurav Singh Rathore (c), Asghar Amarkhil, Azizullah Ahmadi, Basit Orya, Bikramjit Singh Sehgal, Brijesh Prajapati, Deepak Tandon, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prakash Singh, Prashanth Potharlanka, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Sasanka Sanka, Srinu Tumpara, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Suraj Singh, Thomas McGuinn, Ujwal Gadiraju

VFB Fallersleben: Swapnil Varhade (c), Vignaesh Sankaran, Phanish Rachuru, Shahidullah Arman, Shrutarv Awasthi, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Anil Kavi, Arvind Raju, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Nihal Mattoo, Afzal Pathan, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Neeraj Hukeri, Ebnimin Qanee, Hammed Ghane Zanei, Mubashir Hussain

Predicted Playing XIs

MTV Stallions: Basit Orya, Sasanka Sanka, Faruq Arabzai, Gaurav Rathore (c), Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Iftikhar Yaqoob Ali, Brijesh Prajapati, Sachin Mandy (wk), Bikram Sehgal, Prakash Singh, Ujwal Gadiraju

VFB Fallersleben: Sunny Rai, Jatinder Singh, Vedant Shetye (wk), Kumar Muthyala, Sandeep Vasisth, Ali Akram, Yogesh Pai, Ram Bhumireddy, Shivaray Jan (c), Kaustubh Deshpande, Mahesh Badhe

Match Details

Match: MTV Stallions vs VFB Fallersleben

Date and Time: June 11th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Pitch Report

The Kiel Cricket Ground has produced some excellent sporting tracks throughout the ECS T10 Kiel. While the 22-yard surface is a good one to bat on, the pitch has something in it for the bowlers as well. A score of around 95 could well be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (MTV vs VFB)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Mandy, Sasanka Sanka, Basit Orya, Vedant Shetye, Faruq Arabzai, Gaurav Rathore, Yogesh Pai, Sunny Rai, Ujwal Gadiraju, Kaustubh Deshpande, Ram Bhumireddy

Captain: Sunny Rai. Vice-captain: Gaurav Rathore

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachin Mandy, Sasanka Sanka, Basit Orya, Vedant Shetye, Gaurav Rathore, Yogesh Pai, Jatinder Singh, Sunny Rai, Prakash Singh, Kaustubh Deshpande, Ram Bhumireddy

Captain: Basit Orya. Vice-captain: Yogesh Pai

