MTV vs FDF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - June 29th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MTV vs FDF match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
- MTV Stallions take on SG Findorff E.V in Match 2 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
Match 2 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020 has two of the strongest teams in the pot, MTV Stallions and SG Findorff EV, going head to head on Monday.
Hot favourites SG Findorff EV were the runners-up last year as they represented Germany in the 2019 European Cricket League. On the other hand, MTV Stallions came up second best in the Hannover Hitout T10 2020.
With no shortage in firepower on either side, we can expect a high-scoring thriller in Kummerfeld between the two teams.
Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary
Squads to choose from
MTV Stallions
V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali
SG Findorff EV
G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan , F Ahmed,M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt
Predicted Playing XIs
MTV Stallions
S Putta-Motilal, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore, U Gadiraju, E Moman, P Singh, S Islam and I Yakoob-Ali
SG Findorff EV
G Farooq Amirie, L Ahmad, A Ashgar, A Ashraf, A Khalid, A Wardak, M Jalil, A Knapman, F Ahmad, A Ullah Dawodzy and G Manoharan
Match Details
Match: MTV Stallions vs SG Findorff EV
Date: 29th June 2020, at 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld
Pitch Report
A good batting track is on the cards with no help expected to be on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the slow outfield could go against the batsmen, they should feel comfortable out in the middle with there being no variable bounce. With the pitch not expected to change much throughout the match, both teams will look to bat first and put at least 100 on the board.
ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Ahmed, A Ullah, S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, A Wardak, G Farooq Amirie, M Faruq-Arabzai, I Ali, U Gadiraju, E Moman and M Jalil
Captain: G Farooq Amirie, Vice-Captain: P Potharlanka
Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Prajapati, A Ullah, S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, S Patra, G Farooq Amirie, M Faruq-Arabzai, I Ali, U Gadiraju, G Manoharan and M Jalil
Captain: G Farooq Amirie, Vice-Captain: U GadirajuPublished 28 Jun 2020, 16:06 IST