MTV vs FDF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - June 29th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MTV vs FDF match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

MTV Stallions take on SG Findorff E.V in Match 2 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

Match 2 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020 has two of the strongest teams in the pot, MTV Stallions and SG Findorff EV, going head to head on Monday.

Hot favourites SG Findorff EV were the runners-up last year as they represented Germany in the 2019 European Cricket League. On the other hand, MTV Stallions came up second best in the Hannover Hitout T10 2020.

With no shortage in firepower on either side, we can expect a high-scoring thriller in Kummerfeld between the two teams.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

MTV Stallions

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali

SG Findorff EV

Advertisement

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan , F Ahmed,M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

Predicted Playing XIs

MTV Stallions

S Putta-Motilal, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore, U Gadiraju, E Moman, P Singh, S Islam and I Yakoob-Ali

SG Findorff EV

G Farooq Amirie, L Ahmad, A Ashgar, A Ashraf, A Khalid, A Wardak, M Jalil, A Knapman, F Ahmad, A Ullah Dawodzy and G Manoharan

Match Details

Match: MTV Stallions vs SG Findorff EV

Date: 29th June 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

A good batting track is on the cards with no help expected to be on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the slow outfield could go against the batsmen, they should feel comfortable out in the middle with there being no variable bounce. With the pitch not expected to change much throughout the match, both teams will look to bat first and put at least 100 on the board.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MTV vs FDF Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Ahmed, A Ullah, S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, A Wardak, G Farooq Amirie, M Faruq-Arabzai, I Ali, U Gadiraju, E Moman and M Jalil

Captain: G Farooq Amirie, Vice-Captain: P Potharlanka

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Prajapati, A Ullah, S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, S Patra, G Farooq Amirie, M Faruq-Arabzai, I Ali, U Gadiraju, G Manoharan and M Jalil

Captain: G Farooq Amirie, Vice-Captain: U Gadiraju