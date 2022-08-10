MU vs SS Dream 11 Predictions: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja T20 Trophy, Match 8

Mangalore United (MU) will be up against the Shivamogga Strikers (SS) in the eighth match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Wednesday, August 10.

Mangalore United have won their first two matches and are sitting atop the points table. They won their last game against the Mysuru Warriors by eight runs. Shivamogga Strikers, on the other hand, have lost two in two and are currently placed at the bottom of the standings. They lost their last match against the Gulbarga Mystics by three wickets.

MU vs SS Probable Playing 11 Today

MU XI

Ravikumar Samarth (C), Macneil Noronha, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Amit Verma, M Venkatesh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri (WK), Rohit Kumar, Hosagivappa Sharath.

SS XI

Krishnappa Gowtham (C), Rohan Kadam, Stalin Hoover, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Belur Ravi Sharath (WK), R Smaran, D Avinash, Utham Aiyappa, Rajvir Wadhwa, Konganda Cariappa, MB Darshan.

Match Details

MU vs SS, Maharaja T20 Trophy, Match 8

Date and Time: 10th August 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground is a balanced one. The surface offers good pace and bounce, helping both the pacers as well as the batters. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 134 runs.

Today’s MU vs SS Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Belur Ravi Sharath: Sharath has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. He wasn't able to make much of an impact in the last game, but will look to fare better on Wedenesday.

Batters

Ravikumar Samarth: Samarth has scored 88 runs in two Maharaja T20 Trophy matches at a strike rate of 144.26.

Krishnamurthy Siddharth: Siddharth has scored a total of 74 runs in two matches, while also scalping two important wickets.

All-rounders

D Avinash: Avinash is a quality all-rounder who has scalped six wickets in two games in addition to scoring 28 runs.

Krishnappa Gowtham: Gowtham has smashed 46 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 230. He also has two wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Hosagivappa Sharath: Sharath has been bowling really well, picking up three wickets in two matches with an economy of 4.14.

Vijaykumar Vyshak: Vijaykumar has taken two wickets in two games at an economy of 5.18.

Top 5 best players to pick in MU vs SS Dream 11 prediction team

D Avinash (SS) - 211 points

Ravikumar Samarth (MU) - 151 points

Krishnappa Gowtham (SS) - 137 points

Krishnamurthy Siddharth (SS) - 125 points

Hosagivappa Sharath (MU) - 95 points

Important stats for MU vs SS Dream 11 prediction team

D Avinash: 28 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches; SR: 147.36 & ER - 10.71

Ravikumar Samarth: 88 runs in 2 matches; SR - 144.26

Krishnappa Gowtham: 46 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 230 & ER - 8.62

Krishnamurthy Siddharth: 74 runs in 2 matches; SR - 112.12

Hosagivappa Sharath: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.14

MU vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today (Maharaja T20 Trophy)

MU vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja T20 Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Belur Ravi Sharath, Rohan Kadam, Ravikumar Samarth, Abhinav Manohar, Stalin Hoover, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Verma, Macneil Noronha Hosagivappa Sharath, Konganda Cariappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham. Vice-captain: Amit Verma.

MU vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja T20 Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Belur Ravi Sharath, Rohan Kadam, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Abhinav Manohar, Stalin Hoover, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Verma, Hosagivappa Sharath, M Darshan, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham. Vice-captain: BR Sharath.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar