MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 Final – March 18, 2024

On March 18, Monday, Multan Sultans (MUL) will lock horns with Islamabad United (LAH) in the final match of PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2024 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Multan Sultans finished at the top of the PSL 2024 points table with seven wins and three losses. Further, they defeated Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier by seven wickets and advanced to the finals. The Sultans will play their fourth consecutive final in the PSL, winning one and having finished runners-up in the last two of them in 2022 & 2023.

On the other hand, Islamabad United finished third with five wins in 10 games. Later, they registered a 39-run win over Quetta Gladiators in the Eliminator 1. Imad Wasim’s heroics helped them hammer Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 2 by five wickets and qualify for the finals.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the MUL vs ISL Dream11 match.

#3 Imad Wasim (ISL) - 9.0 credits

Imad Wasim in action (credits: X / IsbUnited)

Imad Wasim can score crucial runs in the middle order and also chip in important wickets with the ball. He has been impressive in the last five games, scoring 93 runs in three innings, including one fifty in the previous game. He has also picked up five wickets while being quite economical.

Hence, making Imad the captain/vice-captain of your MUL vs ISL Dream11 teams would be a smart move.

#2 Usman Khan (MUL) - 8.5 credits

Usman Khan after a century against United (credits: X / MultanSultans)

Usman Khan has been sensational in the PSL 2024, smashing 373 runs in just six matches. He has scored one fifty and two centuries so far, including one against Islamabad United.

With an excellent average of 124.33, Usma will be a strong choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your MUL vs ISL Dream11 teams.

#1 Shadab Khan (ISL) - 9.0 credits

Shadab Khan with Babar Azam (credits: X / IsbUnited)

Shadab is one of the best choices for the captain/vice-captain in your MUL vs ISL Dream11 team.

The right-handed batter and leg spinner has scored 31 runs in 11 matches, averaging 33.44 and striking above 145. He also has three fifties in his account, including one against Multan Sultans.

Additionally, Shadab has made notable contributions with the ball, chipping in 11 wickets in as many matches.