MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL match - June 19th, 2021

Multan Sultans are up against Islamabad United in Match No.30 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Islamabad United have already confirmed their spot in the playoffs after a brilliant run in this year’s PSL. Coming into this contest, they are not only on a four-match winning streak but are the table toppers, looking to continue the dominant show.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, were in the bottom half at the start of the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL. However, they have found momentum and now occupy the second spot in the table. Like Islamabad United, they are coming off four consecutive wins. While the Multan Sultans are almost certain to make it to the playoffs, a win would guarantee their progress.

Here are three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream 11 team as the top two sides, Islamabad United and Multan Sultans square off in the final league stage match of the PSL 2021.

Top 3 Dream11 picks for captain or vice-captain from the PSL 2021 match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United

#3 Colin Munro

BBL - Scorchers v Sixers

Coming into the Abu Dhabi leg, Islamabad United opener Colin Munro has been in magnificent form. He has plundered 241 runs from just five matches at an astonishing average of 80.33 and a strike-rate as high as 174.63.

Colin Munro has played a key role in Islamabad United’s success and can give your Dream 11 team some valuable points as well.

#2 Mohammad Rizwan

New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd Test: Day 2

Mohammad Rizwan has been in sublime touch in recent times and has accumulated runs across formats for Pakistan while rising through the ranks. The Multan Sultans skipper is the second-highest run-scorer in the 2021 edition of the PSL.

His total of 444 runs with four fifties at an average of 55.50 suggests he should definitely be in every PSL fan's Dream 11 team. As he also keeps wickets, Rizwan can earn fantasy teams some extra points as well.

#1 Shahnawaz Dhani

Multan Sultan's pacer Shahnawaz Dhani has been an absolute sensation in this PSL. The 22-year-old has taken massive strides and, with 18 wickets, is the highest wicket-taker this season.

Shahnawaz Dhani picked 4 wickets for just five runs from 3.1 overs in their recent match against Lahore Qalandars. It was also his second four-wicket haul in the tournament.

This young express speedster has troubled many big batsmen and is a must-pick in your Dream 11 team for this PSL fixture between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee