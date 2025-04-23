MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 13

The 13th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Multan Sultans (MUL) squaring off against Islamabad United (ISL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday, April 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Islamabad United have won their last four matches. They won their last match against Karachi Kings by six wickets. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have won one of their last four matches. These two teams last played the 7th match. Islamabad United won that match by a good margin of 47 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 17 head-to-head matches. Islamabad United have won nine matches while Multan Sultans have won eight.

MUL vs ISL Match Details

The 13th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 23 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUL vs ISL, 13th Match

Date and Time: April 23, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

The pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan is good for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, where a total of 423 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

MUL vs ISL Form Guide

MUL - W L L L

ISL - W W W W

MUL vs ISL Probable Playing XI

MUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shai Hope (wk), Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Ubaid Shah

ISL Playing XI

No injury updates

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order. He has smashed 190 runs in the last four matches. Usman Khan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Sahibzada Farhan

Colin Munro and Sahibzada Farhan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sahibzada Farhan is in exceptional form. He has a good venue and head-to-head record. He will bat in the top order and can perform well in today's match. Farhan has smashed 214 runs in the last four matches. Iftikhar Ahmed is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan and Michael Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Shadab Khan will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken eight wickets and smashed 61 runs in the last four matches. Imad Wasim is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Jason Holder

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Naseem Shah and Jason Holder. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Jason Holder is in exceptional form. He has taken 11 wickets and scored 52 runs in the last four matches. Ben Dwarshius is another good bowler for today's match.

MUL vs ISL match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the most crucial picks from Multan Sultans as the pitch is expected to support batters. He is expected to open the innings for his team. He was in great form in the recent matches. Rizwan has smashed 190 runs in the last four matches.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is one of the most crucial picks from Islamabad United squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. Shadab has taken eight wickets and smashed 61 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for MUL vs ISL, 13th Match

Shadab Khan

Sahibzada Farhan

Mohammad Rizwan

Colin Munro

Michael Bracewell

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batter the captain or vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, U Khan

Batters: I Ahmed, S Farhan, C Munro

All-rounders: S Khan, D Willey, I Wasim, M Bracewell

Bowlers: J Holder, N Shah

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, U Khan

Batters: Y Khan, S Farhan, C Munro

All-rounders: S Khan, M Bracewell

Bowlers: J Holder, B Dwarshuis, J Little, U Mir

