MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 7

The 7th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Multan Sultans (MUL) squaring off against Islamabad United (ISL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, April 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Islamabad United have won their last two matches. They won their last match against Multan Sultans by 102 runs. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, lost their first match of the tournament to Karachi Kings by four wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 16 head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won eight matches.

MUL vs ISL Match Details

The 7th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 16 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

MUL vs ISL, 7th Match

Date and Time: April 16, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is good for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, where a total of 384 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

MUL vs ISL Form Guide

MUL - L

Ad

ISL - W W

MUL vs ISL Probable Playing XI

MUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Shai Hope, Tayyab Tahir, Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, DJ Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir

ISL Playing XI

No injury updates

Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Andries Gous, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Sahibzada Farhan

Ad

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order. He smashed 105 runs in the last match. Usman Khan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Sahibzada Farhan

Colin Munro and Sahibzada Farhan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sahibzada Farhan is in exceptional form. He has a good venue and head-to-head record. Farhan will bat in the top order and can perform well in today's match. He has smashed 131 runs in the last two matches. Kamran Ghulam is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell

Salman Ali Agha and Michael Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Michael Bracewell will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He took one wicket and scored 44 runs in the last match. Shadab Khan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Jason Holder

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Akif Javed and Jason Holder. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Jason Holder is in exceptional form. He has taken five wickets in the last two matches. Ben Dwarshius is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

MUL vs ISL match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the most crucial picks from Multan Sultans as the pitch is expected to support batters. He is expected to open the innings for his team. He was in great form in the recent matches. He racked up 105 runs in just 63 balls in the last match.

Sahibzada Farhan

Sahibzada Farhan is one of the most crucial picks from the Islamabad United squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. Farhan will bat in the top order. He has smashed 131 runs in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for MUL vs ISL, 7th Match

Shadab Khan

Sahibzada Farhan

Mohammad Rizwan

Colin Munro

Michael Bracewell

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batsman the captain or vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Ad

Batters: K Ghulam, S Hope, S Farhan, C Munro

All-rounders: S Khan, S Ali Agha, M Bracewell

Bowlers: J Holder, A Javed, B Dwarshius

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Ad

Batters: S Farhan, C Munro

All-rounders: S Khan, S Ali Agha, M Bracewell, I Wasim

Bowlers: J Holder, A Javed, B Dwarshuis, U Mir

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️