MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 7

The 7th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Multan Sultans (MUL) squaring off against Islamabad United (ISL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, April 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Islamabad United have won their last two matches. They won their last match against Multan Sultans by 102 runs. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, lost their first match of the tournament to Karachi Kings by four wickets.
These two teams have played a total of 16 head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won eight matches.
MUL vs ISL Match Details
The 7th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 16 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MUL vs ISL, 7th Match
Date and Time: April 16, 2025, 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pitch Report
The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is good for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, where a total of 384 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.
MUL vs ISL Form Guide
MUL - L
ISL - W W
MUL vs ISL Probable Playing XI
MUL Playing XI
No injury updates
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Shai Hope, Tayyab Tahir, Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, DJ Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir
ISL Playing XI
No injury updates
Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Andries Gous, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Sahibzada Farhan
MUL vs ISL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order. He smashed 105 runs in the last match. Usman Khan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
Sahibzada Farhan
Colin Munro and Sahibzada Farhan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sahibzada Farhan is in exceptional form. He has a good venue and head-to-head record. Farhan will bat in the top order and can perform well in today's match. He has smashed 131 runs in the last two matches. Kamran Ghulam is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Michael Bracewell
Salman Ali Agha and Michael Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Michael Bracewell will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He took one wicket and scored 44 runs in the last match. Shadab Khan is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Jason Holder
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Akif Javed and Jason Holder. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Jason Holder is in exceptional form. He has taken five wickets in the last two matches. Ben Dwarshius is another good bowler for today's match.
MUL vs ISL match captain and vice-captain choices
Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan is one of the most crucial picks from Multan Sultans as the pitch is expected to support batters. He is expected to open the innings for his team. He was in great form in the recent matches. He racked up 105 runs in just 63 balls in the last match.
Sahibzada Farhan
Sahibzada Farhan is one of the most crucial picks from the Islamabad United squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. Farhan will bat in the top order. He has smashed 131 runs in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for MUL vs ISL, 7th Match
Shadab Khan
Sahibzada Farhan
Mohammad Rizwan
Colin Munro
Michael Bracewell
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batsman the captain or vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan
Batters: K Ghulam, S Hope, S Farhan, C Munro
All-rounders: S Khan, S Ali Agha, M Bracewell
Bowlers: J Holder, A Javed, B Dwarshius
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan
Batters: S Farhan, C Munro
All-rounders: S Khan, S Ali Agha, M Bracewell, I Wasim
Bowlers: J Holder, A Javed, B Dwarshuis, U Mir
