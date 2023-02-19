MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 7

The seventh match of the PSL 2023 will see the Multan Sultans (MUL) take on Islamabad United (ISL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Sunday, February 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction.

After a tough start to their PSL campaign, the Multan Sultans have bounced back into form with two consecutive wins. The Sultans' batting unit has stepped up on both occasions with Rilee Rossouw leading the charge. The duo of Usama Mir and Ihsanullah have also starred with the ball, holding the Sultans in good stead.

Islamabad United, meanwhile, have won their only game of the season so far, with Colin Munro scoring a fine fifty. Although their batting unit lacks the usual firepower, Islamabad United will fancy their chances of keeping their unbeaten status intact.

All in all, an intriguing game of cricket is on the cards in Multan between the two sides.

MUL vs ISL Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 7

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will lock horns in the seventh match of the PSL 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUL vs ISL, PSL 2023, Match 7

Date and Time: 19th February 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

MUL vs ISL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Multan Sultans injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans probable playing 11

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Amad Butt/Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

Islamabad United injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Islamabad United.

Islamabad United probable playing 11

Hassan Nawaz, Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim J and Rumman Raees/Hasan Ali.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (3 matches, 169 runs, Average: 84.50)

Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run-scorer in the PSL at the time of writing, scoring 169 runs in three matches. He is averaging 84.50 with a strike rate of 134.13 to his credit. Given his record in Multan, Rizwan is a top pick for your MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Colin Munro (58 off 28 in the previous match vs Karachi Kings)

Colin Munro was the Player of the Match in the previous game against Karachi Kings, scoring 58 runs off 28 balls. Munro has been in fairly decent form in the last few months, impressing in the BBL and ILT20. With the southpaw having a lot of experience under his belt, Munro is a must-have in your MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (84 T20Is, 476 runs, 98 wickets)

Shadab Khan is a quality all-rounder with a batting and bowling strike rate of 143.81 and 18.32, respectively. Although he did not have the best of outings against the Kings, Shadab has a brilliant record in Pakistan. With the conditions in Multan also suiting him, Shadab is a fine pick for your MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ihsanullah (3 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 7.30)

Ihsanullah is the leading wicket-taker in the PSL this season, picking up 10 wickets in three matches. He is averaging 7.30 with the ball and has taken a wicket every seven balls this season. Given his recent form and the conditions on offer, Ihsanullah is a fine addition to your MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

MUL vs ISL match captain and vice-captain choices

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has taken the PSL by storm this season, with scores of 78 (42) and 75 (36). Rossouw is striking at 196.15 and has a lot of experience playing in the PSL as well. With Rossouw being a decent player of both pace and spin, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling could not get going in the previous game, scoring only four runs in seven balls. Stirling, however, is an explosive opener with a batting strike rate of 134.709. He also has some PSL experience under his belt and can be backed as a captaincy pick for your MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 169 runs in 3 matches Ihsanullah 10 wickets in 3 matches David Miller 48 runs in 2 innings Colin Munro 58(28) in the previous game Tom Curran 2/42 in the previous match

MUL vs ISL match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 7

Tom Curran had a decent outing in the previous game for Islamabad, picking up two wickets. He has been in good form since returning from injury, impressing in ILT20. With Curran also capable of adding value with the bat, he could be a game-winning selection for your MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Paul Stirling (vc), David Miller, Rilee Rossouw (c), Colin Munro

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Paul Stirling, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw (vc), Colin Munro (c)

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

