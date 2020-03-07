MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - Mar 8th, 2020

In the first game of an action-packed Sunday, table-toppers Multan Sultans take on Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Sultans have set the bar high this season with four wins in six games. With a resourceful and experienced team in their ranks, the Sultans are within touching distance of a playoff spot.

On the other hand, Islamabad United aren't far behind with seven points, although they have only two games left in the league phase. They will be looking to avenge their defeat to Peshawar Zalmi in this encounter. They will take confidence from the win against the Sultans in their previous fixture, although both sides look evenly matched on paper. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MUL vs ISL.

MUL vs ISL Teams:

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khshdil Shah, Wayne Madsen, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rohail Nazir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Saif Badar, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Akif Javed, Musa Khan, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Luke Ronchi, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Phil Salt, Dale Steyn, Hussain Talat.

Playing 11 Updates:

Multan Sultans:

No changes are expected from Multan Sultans with their previous game being washed out on Friday. The Sultans have a formidable batting unit with Moeen Ali and Zeeshan Ashraf opening the batting. While the duo of Shan Masood and Rilee Rossouw has complemented the openers nicely, much is expected of Ravi Bopara in the middle order. Their bowlers have been critical to their success so far with Imran Tahir leading the pack with eight wickets. With a wealth of experience available in the bowling unit, Multan Sultans will look to go one step closer to sealing a top-four finish on Sunday.

Possible XI: Ashraf (WK), Moeen, Masood (C), Rossouw, Bopara, Khushdil, Afridi, Tanvir, Irfan, Ilyas and Tahir.

Islamabad United:

Similar to their opponents Multan Sultans, Islamabad United should also field an unchanged side for this game. While the Kiwi duo of Luke Ronchi and Colin Munro has provided solid starts consistently, Shadab Khan has led from the front with timely knocks in the middle order. Islamabad has ample batting depth with the best of Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf yet to come in PSL 2020. South African veteran Dale Steyn leads the bowling attack for Islamabad with Zafar Gohar handling the spin duties alongside Shadab.

Possible XI: Munro, Ronchi (WK), Rizwan/Talat, Ingram, Shadab (C), Asif, Faheem, Zafar, Steyn, Akif and Raees.

Match Details:

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Match 22

8th March 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report:

Although Rawalpindi has been a high-scoring venue in PSL 2020, the weather forecast for this game isn't great. The pitch might be on the slower side with some swing on offer courtesy of the overcast conditions. Both teams would be looking to chase with the prospect of a shortened game also looming large.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Luke Ronchi's performances in PSL 2020 warrants a selection with the veteran scoring 242 runs so far. His previous outing against Multan Sultans saw him win the man-of-the-match award for a sizzling 74-run knock off 45 balls. His counterpart, Zeeshan Ashraf, also scored a fifty in that very fixture and has looked in good touch in PSL 2020. He could be a viable and cheaper alternative to Ronchi, which could help the balance of the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Colin Munro comes into this game on the back of back-to-back fifties for Islamabad United. With the Kiwi starting to perform consistently, he is a must-have in the side along with Rilee Rossouw. Shan Masood has also impressed in patches with the Multan captain scoring 183 runs so far. He is a reliable option in the Multan top-order while Asif Ali could be a decisive inclusion with the middle-order batsman due for a big knock for Islamabad.

All-rounders: Shadab Khan has been the surprise package for Islamabad this season. He has three fifties in PSL 2020 already and is more than handy with the ball. He is a must-have pick in the side along with Multan Sultans all-rounder Moeen Ali. Although he hasn't been able to deliver consistently, Ali has the ability to win games on his own with bat and ball, which paves the way for his selection. Faheem Ashraf should get the nod over Ravi Bopara, although either of them would make for a good choice.

Bowlers: Dale Steyn has been excellent so far for Islamabad United with his pace and experience proving to be troublesome for the opposition batsmen. He should be picked without any hesitation alongside fellow countryman Imran Tahir. Rumman Raees has also impressed over the last few games which should give him the nod over Akif Javed. As for the final bowling spot, one of Sohail Tanvir or Mohammad Irfan should suffice for this game.

Captain: Colin Munro and Rilee Rossouw are the ideal options for captaincy. Considering the nature of the pitch and the fact that both Munro and Rossouw have scored over 175 runs so far, they guarantee runs and points in this game. While Shadab Khan's form with the bat is exemplary, his ability to pick wickets in the middle overs makes him a worthwhile option too. If one were to prefer another Multan Sultan player for the same, Moeen Ali should fit the bill.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Moeen Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees and Sohail Tanvir.

Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Zeeshan Ashraf, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Irfan and Imran Tahir.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw, Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan