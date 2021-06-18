MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 19th, 2021

Match 30 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will see Islamabad United take on the Multan Sultans at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Islamabad United are already in the PSL playoffs and will look to sustain their momentum ahead of the knockout clash. Although they missed the services of Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf, Islamabad were able to post the highest score in PSL history en route to beating Peshawar Zalmi. With Usman Khawaja also striking form at the top of the order, Islamabad are the clear favorites heading into this game.

Their opponents Multan Sultans aren't confirmed a place in the top-four at the time of writing. Although they are unbeaten in the UAE leg so far, Multan have a tough task of beating Islamabad on Saturday. Although they will start the game as underdogs, their resourceful bowling attack will be key to their fortunes in their bid for a top-four finish in the final league game of PSL 2021.

Squads to choose from

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir and Imran Khan

Islamabad United

Usman Khawaja (c), Colin Munro, Brandon King, Asif Ali, Akhlaq Mohd (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Hasan Ali and Akif Javed

Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Match 30

Date and Time: 19th June 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

With this being the second PSL game of the day, the pitch could be on the slower side, with variations being key. Although both the pacers and spinners should get the ball to talk, the batsmen should be able to play their shots freely. Dew could play a factor, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. Although 170-180 should be a good total at the venue, both teams are capable of breaching the par score with ease.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUL vs ISL)

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Tips - PSL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rizwan, S Maqsood, U Khawaja, R Rossouw, I Ahmed, H Talat, S Tanvir, S Dhani, I Tahir, H Ali and F Ahmed

Captain: M Rizwan. Vice-captain: H Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rizwan, S Maqsood, C Munro, R Rossouw, I Ahmed, H Talat, J Charles, S Dhani, I Tahir, H Ali and F Ahmed

Captain: H Ali. Vice-captain: R Rossouw

