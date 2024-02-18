MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 18, 2024

The third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will see the Multan Sultans (MUL) take on the Karachi Kings (KAR). This MUL vs KAR game will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday (February 18).

The Multan Sultans were the runners-up of PSL 2023. They lost a thrilling final against the Lahore Qalandars last year and will be looking to go one step ahead this time. They will be eager to start this year’s campaign on a winning note under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan.

The Karachi Kings, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the playoffs last year. They managed to win only three games out of 10 in the league stages. They will be hoping for a better performance in the upcoming edition. Shan Masood has been handed the responsibility of leading the Kings in PSL 2024.

Ahead of the MUL vs KAR contest on Sunday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Daniel Sams (KAR) – 8 Credits

Daniel Sams having a chat with his teammates. (Image Courtesy: X/Karachi Kings)

Daniel Sams will be representing Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. Sams is one of the regular members in franchise leagues across the world and has plenty of experience in the shortest format.

Sams bowls brilliantly in the death overs and is lethal with his change of pace. He is a handy lower-order batter and can hit the ball cleanly. He is a decent pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the MUL vs KAR clash.

#2 Iftikhar Ahmed (MUL) – 8 Credits

Iftikhar Ahmed will be representing Multan Sultans. (Image Courtesy: X/Multan Sultans)

Multan Sultans have brought Iftikhar Ahmed in the draft ahead of the PSL 2024. He is a very good pick as he can contribute to all facets of the game. With an experience of 54 T20Is under his belt, Ahmed is a good addition to the Sultans who aim to go one step ahead in PSL 2024.

Iftikhar is a dangerous batter once he gets going. He can hit a long ball and is a decent off-spinner. He can bowl with the new ball as well in the powerplay and can fetch you valuable points on Sunday.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan (MUL) – 9 Credits

Mohammad Rizwan in action (Image Courtesy: X/Multan Sultans)

Multan Sultans were the runners-up last year and one player who played a vital role for them was their skipper Mohammad Rizwan. He led from the front, finishing as the highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 550 runs in 12 games.

Rizwan has tons of experience at the highest level and will be looking to use it while leading the Sultans in PSL 2024. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the MUL vs KAR encounter in Multan.

