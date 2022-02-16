MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has the Multan Sultans (MUL) taking on the Karachi Kings (KAR) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

The Multan Sultans have been the standout team in PSL 2022 with six wins in seven matches so far. Riding on the exploits of Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood at the top of the order, the Sultans are almost through to the playoffs. But they come into today's game on the back of a loss to Lahore Qalandars and will be keen to return to winning ways. However, the face a wounded Karachi Kings side who are yet to win a game in the PSL this season. With only pride left to salvage, Babar Azam and co. will be keen to get off the mark with a win against the Multan Sultans. All in all, a cracking game beckons with two valuable points up for grabs in Lahore.

MUL vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

KAR XI

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Nabi, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif and Mir Hamza

MUL XI

Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Shan Masood, Rizwan Hussain, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Abbas Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani

Match Details

MUL vs KAR, PSL 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 16th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the Gaddafi Stadium, a good batting track awaits the two sides. The pacers might not get much swing early on, with the batters likely to attack from ball one. There should be ample spin on offer for the spinners, who will be key in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 160-170 being par at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to play a part in the second half of the match.

Today’s MUL vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is one of the premier batters in the T20 format, with his numbers over the last few years being noteworthy. Although he hasn't looked his usual self in recent games, Rizwan has the game to overturn his form, making him a fine addition to your MUL vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Like Rizwan, Babar Azam is also a premier batter in this format with the Karachi Kings captain already scoring over 200 runs in this year's PSL. Although he didn't score many runs in the previous game, Babar showed intent from the word go, which could hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

All-rounder

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi has blown hot and cold in this PSL despite boasting a heap of experience. While Nabi is expected to roll his arm over for a couple of overs, he is expected to play a big role with the bat. Given his ability to take the spinners on, Nabi should find a place in your MUL vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has been sensational for the Multan Sultans this season with 12 wickets to his name. The veteran leggie has used his experience to good effect, picking up wickets for fun in the middle overs. With the conditions also helping him, Tahir should claim a wicket or two today.

3 best players to pick in MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Khushdil Shah (MUL) - 539 points

Babar Azam (KAR) - 422 points

Shan Masood (MUL) - 508 points

Key stats for MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Tim David - 221 runs in 7 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 55.25

Imran Tahir - 12 wickets in 7 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 15.58

Babar Azam - 266 runs in 7 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 44.33

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Umaid Asif and Chris Jordan

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Qasim Akram, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imad Wasim and Chris Jordan

Captain: Rilee Rossouw. Vice-captain: Babar Azam.

