MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 11

Multan Sultans (MUL) will face Karachi Kings (KAR) in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday, February 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MUL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 11.

Multan Sultans have done immensely well in the PSL so far, and are on top of the league table. The Sultans have won three of their four games and are on a three-game winning run. They recently defeated Islamabad United by a huge margin of 52 runs and will be high on confidence.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table. They have played four matches and have one win and three losses under their belt. The Kings won their first match against Lahore Qalandars, securing a 67-run victory.

MUL vs KAR Match Details, Match 11

The 11th match of PSL 2023 will be played on February 22 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The match is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUL vs KAR, Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 11

Date and Time: February 22, 2023, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MUL vs KAR Pitch Report

The matches that have been played here at the Multan Cricket Stadium have proved to be high-scoring encounters. Batters have enjoyed their time on the surface and that trend is expected to continue. Bowlers will have to be careful with their lines and lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 191.67

Average second innings score: 155.33

MUL vs KAR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Multan Sultans: W-W-W-L

Karachi Kings: W-L-L-L

MUL vs KAR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Multan Sultans Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Multan Sultans Probable Playing 11

David Miller, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Usama Mir, Akeal Hosein, Abbas Afridi, and Ihsanullah.

Karachi Kings Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Karachi Kings Probable Playing 11

Shoaib Malik, James Vince, Haider Ali, Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, Musa Khan, and Akif Javed.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Matthew Wade (4 matches, 92 runs, Strike Rate: 121.05)

Matthew Wade is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is an explosive batter but has looked surprisingly off-color so far in the ongoing PSL. He is expected to get some runs under his belt in this game.

Top Batter pick

Rilee Rossouw (3 matches, 189 runs, Strike Rate: 175.00)

Rilee Rossouw has been great for Multan Sultans and is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has scored 189 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 175.

Top All-rounder pick

Imad Wasim (4 matches, 120 runs and 5 wickets)

Imad Wasim is a world-class all-rounder in this format of the game. He has scored 120 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 171.43. Wasim has also taken five wickets for his side.

Top Bowler pick

Usama Mir (4 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.19)

Usama Mir is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has picked up eight scaps at a wonderful economy of 6.19.

MUL vs KAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is the highest scorer in the Pakistan Super League. The wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 219 runs in four matches at an average of 73. Rizwan also has a strike rate of 133.54. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your MUL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Ihsanullah

Ihsanullah is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has scalped 12 wickets in four games at an average of 7.67 and has a sensational economy rate of 5.87.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MUL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Ihsanullah 12 wickets 418 points Imad Wasim 120 runs and 5 wickets 355 points Mohammad Rizwan 219 runs 353 points Rilee Rossouw 189 runs 278 points Usama Mir 8 wickets 272 points

MUL vs KAR match expert tips

Both Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah are the leaders in their respective categories in PSL 2023 and will be a fabulous captaincy pair for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Matthew Wade

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin

Bowlers: Ihsanullah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Ihsanullah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammed Amir

