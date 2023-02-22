MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the PSL 2023 will see the Multan Sultans (MUL) take on Karachi Kings (KAR) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday, February 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction.

After a slow start to their PSL campaign, the Sultans have racked up three consecutive wins coming into the game. The likes of Rilee Rossouw and Mohammad Rizwan have excelled with the bat while Ihsanullah has stepped up with the ball in the absence of Shahnawaz Dahani.

As for their opponents Karachi Kings, they come into the contest on the back of a win over the Gladiators and will be keen to sustain their newfound form. While both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Sultans might hold the edge owing to their superior form.

All in all, a cracking game beckons with both teams eyeing the two points on offer.

MUL vs KAR Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 11

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will lock horns in the 11th match of the PSL 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUL vs KAR, PSL 2023, Match 11

Date and Time: 22nd February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

MUL vs KAR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Multan Sultans injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans probable playing 11

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

Karachi Kings injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings probable playing 11

Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir and Aamer Yamin.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (4 matches, 92 runs, Average: 23.00)

Matthew Wade has done well in this PSL, scoring 92 runs in four matches. He is averaging 23.00 and comes into the game on the back of a 24-ball 36 against the Lahore Qalandars. Wade is likely to bat at the top of the order, allowing him to maximize his explosive batting ability in the powerplay. With Wade due for a big performance, he is a top pick for your MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Miller (3 innings, 100 runs, Average: 50.00)

David Miller has been brilliant for the Karachi Kings, scoring 100 runs in three innings. Miller has a strike rate of 169.69 with the bat and scored a fifty in his previous outing against Islamabad United. With Miller capable of playing both pace and spin well, he is another top pick for your MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Imad Wasim (4 matches, 120 runs, 5 wickets)

Imad Wasim has been the standout player for the Karachi Kings, impressing with both the bat and ball. He has 120 runs at a strike rate of 171.43 and tops it up with a bowling economy of 6.67. Given his recent exploits, Wasim is a must-have in your MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ihsanullah (4 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 7.67)

Ihsanullah is the leading wicket-taker in the PSL this season with 12 wickets in four matches. He is averaging 7.67 with a bowling strike rate of 7.83. Given his ability to generate raw pace and hit hard lengths consistently, Ihsanullah is a good addition to your MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

MUL vs KAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has led the Multan Sultans' winning streak with the bat, scoring 189 runs in three matches. Rossouw has a batting strike rate of 175 in PSL 2023, holding him in good stead. Given his recent exploits and ability to play both pace and spin well, Rossouw is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

James Vince

James Vince has blown hot and cold in this PSL, scoring only 72 runs in three matches. He had a decent outing in his previous PSL game, scoring 46 runs off 36 balls against Lahore Qalandars. With Vince in fairly good form over the last year or so, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 219 runs in 4 matches Ihsanullah 12 wickets in 4 matches David Miller 100 runs in 3 innings Matthew Wade 92 runs in 4 matches Imad Wasim 5 wickets in 4 matches

MUL vs KAR match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 11

Shoaib Malik has been the standout batter for Karachi Kings, scoring 151 runs in four matches. He has paced his innings to perfection more often than not, with a strike rate of 151 to his credit. Given his recent form and experience, Malik is a fine pick for your MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw (vc), David Miller, James Vince (c)

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade (c)

Batters: Haider Ali, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller (vc), James Vince

All-rounders: Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

