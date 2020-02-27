MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Feb 28th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The first game of a double-header Friday features Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings squaring off in Multan as part of PSL 2020. While Karachi prepare to play their first game since Sunday, Multan picked up a win in front of their home crowd with a win against Peshawar Zalmi. Both teams look very balanced on paper with a lot of experience in both ranks.

The Multan Sultans will look to make full use of the home support as they eye their third win in four games. However, they will have a tough time getting past the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir. With both teams eyeing the two points, an exciting contest beckons at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MUL vs KAR.

MUL vs KAR Teams

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khshdil Shah, Wayne Madsen, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rohail Nazir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir.

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (C), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Rizwan, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan

Playing 11 Updates

Multan Sultans

No changes are expected of Multan after an excellent performance against Peshawar Zalmi. Although the top order succumbed to quality pace bowling, Rilee Rossouw and Khushdil Shah guided the Sultans home. However, it was the bowling unit that did the trick with veteran Sohail Tanvir picking four wickets.

With a decent pace attack and one of the world's best leg-spinners in Imran Tahir in their ranks, Multan Sultans have a very well balanced team. With their batsmen looking in good touch as well, Multan Sultans will eye a second win in front of their home crowd on Friday.

Possible XI: Ali, Vince, Masood (C), Rossouw, Ashraf (WK), Khushdil, Afridi, Tanvir, Ilyas, Irfan and Tahir

Karachi Kings

Despite ending up on the losing end in their previous game, Karachi shouldn't be making any changes to their side. While Babar Azam opens the batting alongside Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales and Cameron Delport hold the fort in the middle order. They also boast of two of the best death bowlers in the world in Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan while captain Imad Wasim features as the lone spinner in the side. With the experience of Ifthikar Ahmed also playing a big part, Karachi Kings should fancy their chances heading into this game.

Possible XI: Azam, Sharjeel, Hales, Delport, Walton (WK), Ifthikar, Wasim (C), Jordan, Amir, Asif and Arshad/Yamin.

Advertisement

Match Details

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Match 10

28th February 2020, 3:30 PM IST

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

As seen in the game between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, the pitch is a decent one to bat on with considerable help available for the pacers. Change of pace is the key on this surface with the spinners also likely to play a role as the match progresses. With this being an afternoon fixture, batting first would be the ideal option upon winning the toss.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Zeeshan Ashraf is the preferred choice ahead of Chadwick Walton and Mohammad Rizwan for this game. Although Ashraf's inclusion ahead of Rohail Nazir was questioned, the wicket-keeper has answered his critics rather emphatically. Ashraf has scored 66 runs so far with a strike-rate of 160. With his form serving Multan nicely, he should score some runs against a formidable Karachi Kings bowling unit on Friday.

Batsmen: Babar Azam is a popular pick in any Karachi Kings match. The Karachi Kings opener has already scored a fifty and does look in good touch heading into this game. While the likes of Alex Hales and James Vince also warranty a place in the side, Rilee Rossouw is another must-have in the team. The southpaw aced a tricky situation against Peshawar Zalmi as he hit a fluent 49*. Multan skipper Shan Masood is also due for a big one while one could see Ifthikar Ahmed get some runs on Saturday too.

Allrounders: Moeen Ali and Imad Wasim are the preferred options for the all-rounders' spots. Both of them have already made a mark in PSL 2020 with their pinch-hitting ability. With their experience bound to come in handy with the ball, they should bring in a good number of fantasy points in this game. If one were to pick an extra all-rounder, Cameron Delport should fit the bill with the South African getting a start in both his outings so far.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir is a must-have in the fantasy team with the left-arm pacer's ability to swing the ball being crucial. Along with Amir, Imran Tahir is also a viable option with the veteran consistently picking wickets in the middle order. Chris Jordan has also done well for the Kings with three wickets to his name while the likes of Umaid Asif and Mohammad Irfan also warranty a place in the side. Mohammad Ilyas should get the nod ahead of Tanvir with the youngster picking five wickets so far for Multan Sultans.

Captain: Babar Azam has already scored 104 runs in two games so far and looks in excellent touch. He is the ideal candidate for captaincy alongside PSL regular Rilee Rossouw. While Moeen Ali's all-round ability makes him a worthwhile option, Mohammad Amir is a reliable pick as a differential option given his knack for picking wickets with the new ball.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Zeeshan Ashraf, Babar Azam, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Imad Wasim, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Ilyas, Chris Jordan and Umaid Asif.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Zeeshan Ashraf, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport, Ifthikar Ahmed, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Chris Jordan and Mohammad Irfan.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam