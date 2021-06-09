MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 10th, 2021

Match 16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Karachi Kings head into the second half of the PSL with a revamped squad. They don't boast the same balance they did in the first half due to the absence of Dan Christian and Mohammad Nabi. However, they have added some firepower to the side in the form of Martin Guptill and Thisara Perera. With Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir set to unleash upon the PSL, the Kings are well-equipped ahead of the restart.

As for their opponents, the Multan Sultans have the tough task of getting into the playoffs, having lost four of their first five PSL 2021 games. However, they have made changes to their squad, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shimron Hetmyer complementing Mohammad Rizwan's consistency in the batting unit. With Imran Tahir set to lead the bowling attack, the Sultans will fancy their chances of a win on Thursday. Although they will start the game as slight underdogs, the Sultans' depth and superior balance hold them in good stead.

All in all, another cracking PSL 2021 game beckons on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans

Mohd Rizwan (c&wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan and Imran Khan

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam (c), Chadwick Walton (wk), Danish Aziz, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Mohd Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Amir Yamin and Noor Ahmed/Abbas Afridi

Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Match 16

Date and Time: 10th June 2021, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring PSL 2021 game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, with there being some help on offer for the pacers as well. Despite early swing likely to trouble the batsmen, they will ideally target the shorter boundaries. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses. 160-170 should be a good total at the venue, with either side likely to prefer batting first in the evening fixture.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUL vs KAR)

MUL vs KAR PSL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohd Rizwan, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera, Shahnawaz Dhani, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir and Imran Tahir

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan, Vice-Captain: Sharjeel Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohd Rizwan, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Danish Aziz, Thisara Perera, Shahnawaz Dhani, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir and Imran Tahir

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

