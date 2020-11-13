MUL vs KAR PSL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - Nov 14th, 2020

The playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 are finally here, and the Qualifier has the Multan Sultans taking on the Karachi Kings at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The table-toppers at the end of the league phase, the Multan Sultans have been brilliant so far. Under the captaincy of Shan Masood, the Sultans have struck a nice balance between bat and ball, with the likes of Imran Tahir and Zeeshan Ashraf standing out. Rilee Rossouw has also been good for the Sultans, but they are in for a stern test in the form of the Karachi Kings.

Led by Imad Wasim, the Kings have a strong bowling attack spearheaded by Mohammad Amir. Their batting lineup is almost equally potent, with the power-packed trio of Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales and national captain Babar Azam set to join forces again.

Azam, who topped the run-scoring charts in the league stage, will be key to their fortunes, and the Kings have the experience of Delport and Iftikhar Ahmed to fall back on as well.

Although both teams look well-matched on paper, the Kings might fancy their chances owing to their superior bowling strength. However, it is anybody's game at the moment with both teams looking to make it to the final in one go.

With some of the best players in the world taking to the field on Saturday, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket to kickstart to the PSL playoffs.

Squads to choose from

Multan Sultans

Rilee Rossouw, Mohd Irfan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Brendan Taylor, Joe Denly, Usman Qadir, Adam Lyth, Shan Masood, Ali Shafiq, Rohail Nazir, Mohd Ilyas, Imran Tahir and Bilawal Bhatti

Karachi Kings

Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Mohd Amir, Sherfane Rutherford, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Aamir Yamin, Mohd Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Chadwick Walton, Waqas Maqsood, Usama Mir, Arshad Iqbal, Umer Khan, Wayne Parnell and Awais Zia

Predicted Playing 11

Multan Sultans

Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Brendan Taylor/Adam Lyth, Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Mohd Ilyas, Mohd Irfan and Junaid Khan

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim (C), Chadwick Walton (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Mohd Amir, Aamir Yamin and Umer Khan

Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Qualifier

Date: 14th November 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is a decent one to bat on, with 160-170 representing a par score. While the pacers will get some help early on, the spinners should come into play as the match progresses.

Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, and the side that clinches the middle overs is likely to go on to win the game. With this being an afternoon fixture, both teams will look to bat first on a pitch that shouldn't change much over the course of the game.

MUL vs KAR PSL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MUL vs KAR PSL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Ashraf, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Cameron Delport, Ravi Bopara, Imran Tahir, Mohd Irfan, Mohd Amir and Wayne Parnell

Captain: Rilee Rossouw, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Ashraf, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Cameron Delport, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohd Amir and Wayne Parnell

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Shan Masood