MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 21, 2024

The seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will see the Multan Sultans (MUL) take on the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Multan Sultans have played two games so far and won both of them. Their bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked Islamabad United for 144 runs in their last game. Their batters then stepped up and chased down the total with one ball to spare and five wickets in hand.

The Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, have lost both of their contests. They suffered a loss against the Quetta Gladiators in their last game. Batting first, the Qalandars did a fine job of posting 187 on the board but their bowlers struggled as the Gladiators got across the line in the last over.

Ahead of the MUL vs LAH clash on Wednesday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#1 Sahibzada Farhan (LAH) – 7 Credits

Sahibzada Farhan in action (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Sahibzada Farhan of Lahore Qalandars is the second-leading run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. He scored a quickfire 36-ball 57 against Islamabad United. He continued his rich form and played a fantastic knock against the Quetta Gladiators.

The right-handed opener hit six boundaries and three maximums to score 62 off just 43 balls to help his side post 187 on the board. Farhan has amassed 119 runs in two outings so far and is a great pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#2 Reeza Hendricks (MUL) – 8 Credits

Reeza Hendricks receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Reeza Hendricks of the Multan Sultans is having fantastic competition. He played an outstanding knock of 79* off 54 balls against the Karachi Kings in their opening game. He again stepped up for his side in their next game against Islamabad United and helped them win two games on the trot.

Chasing 145 on a tricky surface, Hendricks took his time to settle in and played a brilliant knock of 58 off 46 balls. He hit six boundaries and a maximum to help his side chase down the total. He has scored 131 runs in two outings and is a must-pick in the upcoming MUL vs LAH game.

#1 Mohammad Ali (MUL) – 6.5 Credits

Expand Tweet

The surface at the Multan Cricket Stadium is a tacky one. It offers plenty of assistance to new ball bowlers and Mohammad Ali of the Multan Sultans made full use of the conditions while bowling against Islamabad United. He was outstanding in the death overs as well and played a key role in them.

He bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets, giving away only 19 runs in his four overs. He had also grabbed three scalps against the Karachi Kings in their opening game. He is a great pick in your Dream11 side for the MUL vs LAH contest on Wednesday.

Poll : Which of these players will earn more points? Reeza Hendricks Sahibzada Farhan 0 votes