PSL 2021 - MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL match

Multan Sultans take on Lahore Qalandars in Match 28 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Sultans enter this game after thrashing Quetta Gladiators by 110 runs in their last match. They are currently fourth in the table with four wins and as many losses. With only two league stage games remaining, Multan will want to win both and seal their spot in the playoffs.

Lahore Qalandars had a great start to the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 2021. However, they have lost all of their last three games. With only one league match left, the Qalandars will be desperate to win and strengthen their top-four position.

A much needed win for Karachi Kings after 3 losses in Abu Dhabi sees them close-in on the top 4. Lahore Qalandars meanwhile have now lost 3 matches in a row #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/1Uovjz8rfV — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 17, 2021

Ahead of today's fixture between the Sultans and Qalandars, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream 11 team.

#3 Shahnawaz Dhani (Multan Sultans)

Some big performances helping @MultanSultans over the line and the biggest heart belongs to Shahnawaz Dhani with 4/31. He's a star and a captain's dream. @iMRizwanPak and @sohaibcricketer adding the gloss to good win for the Sultans. @thePSLt20 is on course for more drama! — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 14, 2021

Multan Sultans express speedster Shahnawaz Dhani has the most wickets in PSL 2021 with 14. He has best figures of 4/31 and is a genuine wicket-taker.

The 22-year-old will look to continue his form and is a good choice for your Dream11 team.

#2 James Faulkner (Lahore Qalandars)

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner has been excellent since joining the Lahore Qalandars. He has picked 11 wickets from just five games in PSL 2021 at an average of 11.45 and a highly impressive economy of 6.30.

Faulkner also smashed an 18-ball 33 against Karachi in the UAE leg of the PSL. His all-round abilities make him a valuable option for your Dream11 team in this PSL clash.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans)

File photo of Mohammad Rizwan

Multan Sultans opener and skipper Mohammad Rizwan has risen through the ranks in all formats for the Pakistan national team. Leading from the front, he has amassed 429 runs in PSL 2021 and has played an instrumental role so far. Rizwan is also the second-highest run-getter this PSL, only behind Babar Azam.

He has been consistent throughout, with four fifties at an average of 61.28. With the Sultans' qualification on the line, he will certainly look to be amongst the runs and contribute to their success.

The swashbuckling batsman is a must-pick for your Dream11 team for the upcoming PSL clash.

