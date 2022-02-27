MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Final

The final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Lahore Qalandars (LAH) taking on Multan Sultans (MUL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

After a sensational win over Islamabad United, the Lahore Qalandars find themselves on the cusp of winning the PSL trophy. But they face defending champions Multan Sultans, who have lost just one game all season. Mohammad Rizwan and co. have been clinical in the last few games and will start the summit clash as favorites. But with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf itching to get Lahore their first PSL title, an entertaining game beckons in Lahore.

MUL vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

LAH XI

Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)

MUL XI

Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David/Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani and Asif Afridi

Match Details

MUL vs LAH, PSL 2022, Final

Date and Time: 27th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track awaits the two sides in Lahore, it has been a touch slower than usual. The spinners should get the ball to skid and turn early on, making it difficult for the batters to play their shots. The pacers will also try to vary their pace and hit hard lengths as the match progresses. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good score at the venue.

Today’s MUL vs LAH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has scored seven 50-plus scores in PSL, but his latest in the Qualifier did draw some criticism due to his lowly strike rate. However, Rizwan is capable of scoring at a fair rate and has a good record in knockout games, making him a good addition to your MUL vs LAH Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman comes into the game on the back of a rare failure as he leads the runscoring charts with over 550 runs to his name. He remains key to Lahore's fortunes with the bat, given his knack for scoring quick runs in the powerplay. With Zaman due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Khushdil Shah: Khushdil Shah has been a revelation with the ball this season, claiming 16 wickets. Apart from his left-arm spin, Khushdil has come good in clutch moments with the bat as well, holding him in good stead. While David is likely to return for this game, Khushdil's all-round prowess makes him a fine pick.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi has been brilliant this season with 17 wickets to his name. The Lahore captain has consistently picked up wickets with the new-ball and held his own in the death overs. With form on his side, Shaheen should be a must-have in your MUL vs LAH Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman (LAH) - 890 points

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL) - 786 points

Khushdil Shah (MUL) - 713 points

Key stats for MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan - 532 runs in 11 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 76.00

Fakhar Zaman - 585 runs in 12 PSL 2022 match, Average: 48.75

Shaheen Afridi - 17 wickets in 12 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 21.47

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shan Masood, Phil Salt, Tim David, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, David Willey and Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-captain: Shan Masood.

Edited by Samya Majumdar