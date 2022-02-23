MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Qualifier

The Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Lahore Qalandars (LAH) taking on Multan Sultans (MUL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans square off in the Qualifier of the PSL with a place in the final in the offing. Defending champions Multan Sultans have been the team to beat with nine wins in 10 games. However, their only loss in this year's PSL came at the hands of the Qalandars, who have been impressive in the Lahore leg. With the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman leading the way, Lahore will fancy their chances against Multan, who will start as favorites. With a place in the final at stake, another entertaining game beckons between Lahore and Multan in the PSL.

MUL vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

LAH XI

Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Fawad Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)

MUL XI

Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Rumman Raees/Asif Afridi, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani and Abbas Afridi/Ihsanullah

Match Details

MUL vs LAH, PSL 2022, Qualifier

Date and Time: 23rd February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Gaddafi Stadium with some help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers might get some swing early on, the batters will look to make good use of the conditions in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play given the turn on offer. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 should be a good total at the venue.

Today’s MUL vs LAH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has been in sensational form in the Lahore leg and comes into the game on the back of a fifty against Islamabad United. The wicketkeeper batter has already scored over 450 runs at the top of the order and shows no signs of slowing down. While Phil Salt is a decent option as well, Rizwan's form should make him a good addition to your MUL vs LAH Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman has been Lahore's go-to man with the bat with 521 runs to his name this season. Although Zaman's form has been a touch scratchy in the last few games, the southpaw's ability to take on the bowling from ball one holds him in good stead. With Zaman due for a big one against Multan, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Khushdil Shah: Khushdil Shah has been a revelation with the ball in PSL 2022, picking up 15 wickets with his left-arm spin. He has been brilliant with the bat as well, scoring handy runs in crunch situations. Given his recent form and his utility as a sixth bowling option, Khushdil can be backed to put in a performance of note today.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Lahore captain Shaheen Afridi has been decent in PSL 2022, scalping 15 wickets in 10 matches, the highest for any pacer. The left-armer has struggled a bit in the death overs but continues to be a threat with the new ball. Adding in his ability to score a boundary or two with the bat as well, Shaheen is a must-have in your MUL vs LAH Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman (LAH) - 798 points

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL) - 700 points

Shan Masood (MUL) - 692 points

Key stats for MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan - 479 runs in 10 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 68.43

Fakhar Zaman - 521 runs in 10 PSL 2022 match, Average: 52.10

Shaheen Afridi - 15 wickets in 10 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 20.13

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Tim David, Rilee Rossouw, Mohd Hafeez, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Tim David.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shan Masood, Phil Salt, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Mohd Hafeez, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Shan Masood. Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar