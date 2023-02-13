MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 1

The first game of the Pakistan Super League will see Multan Sultans (MUL) square off against Lahore Qalandars (LAH) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday (February 13). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament. The Sultans have won three of their last five meetings against the Qalandars in the PSL. The Sultans will look to win the game, but the Qalandars are expected to prevail.

MUL vs LAH Match Details

The first game of the PSL 2023 season will be played on February 13 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan at 8:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MUL vs LAH, Match 1

Date and Time: February 13, 2023; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

MUL vs LAH Form Guide

MUL - Will be playing their first match

LAH - Will be playing their first match

MUL vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

MUL

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil-Shah, Usama Mir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Ihsanullah Janat, Abbas Afridi

LAH

No injury updates

Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Rashid-Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rizwan

Rizwan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. K Mendis is another good pick.

Batters

F Zaman

K Pollard and Zaman are the two best batter picks. R Rossouw played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Raza

D Wiese and Raza are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. W Parnell is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Afridi

The top bowler picks are R Khan and S Afridi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. H Rauf is another good pick.

MUL vs LAH match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rizwan

Rizwan bats in the top order and also performs wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

D Wiese

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Wiese the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams too.

Five Must-Picks for MUL vs LAH, Match 1

S Afridi

H Rauf

M Rizwan

S Raza

D Wiese

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan, K Mendis

Batters: K Pollard, F Zaman

All-rounders: D Wiese, S Raza, K Shah, W Parnell

Bowlers: S Afridi, R Khan, H Rauf

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: K Pollard, F Zaman

All-rounders: D Wiese, S Raza, H Talat, W Parnell

Bowlers: S Afridi, R Khan, H Rauf, A Hosein

