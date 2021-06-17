MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 18th, 2021

Match 28 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has the Multan Sultans taking on the Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Multan Sultans are the team to beat in this UAE leg of their PSL campaign with three wins in three games. Riding on the exploits of Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans' batting unit delivered the goods when called upon. However, credit needs to be given to their resourceful bowling attack that has stifled opponents for runs in the middle overs. The onus will be on Imran Tahir and Shahnawaz Dhani once again as they look to seal a place in the PSL top-four.

Their opponents, Lahore Qalandars, have blown hot and cold in the second leg. But they are still in control of the situation as far as their PSL playoff hopes are concerned. Although their bowlers have been on the money so far, the Qalandars will need their experienced batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez to step up with a possible place in the top-two on offer.

Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, the Multan Sultans will hold the edge, owing to their superior form. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracking PSL 2021 game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohd Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani and Shahnawaz Dhani

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi and Ahmed Daniyal

Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 28, PSL 2021

Date and Time: 18th June 2021, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Jayed

Pitch Report

With this being a used pitch, runs may be hard to come by for the batsmen as the game progresses. The bowlers should continue to get extra swing and bounce early on, keeping the batsmen on their toes. While the batters will target the square boundaries more, they will need to be wary of the spinners, who should get the ball to skid on under the lights. Wickets in hand will be crucial for either side, with 160 being a competitive total at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, given the dew factor in the second innings of the game.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUL vs LAH)

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Tips - PSL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Mohd Hafeez, Imran Tahir, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Shahnawaz Dhani

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shan Masood, Zeeshan Ashraf, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Mohd Hafeez, Imran Tahir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Sohail Tanvir

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Rilee Rossouw

