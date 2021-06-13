MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL 2021 match - June 13

Match 21 of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on a double-header Sunday (June 13) sees the Multan Sultans take on the Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Sultans have two wins from six games and a net run rate of -0.099 to be placed fifth in the PSL 2021 table. Desperately needing a turnaround in fortunes, they took a significant step towards revival with a tight win over the Karachi Kings in their first game of the Abu Dhabi leg.

The Zalmi, on the other hand, lost their opening encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, to the Lahore Qalandars. However, they roared back to winning ways with a 61-run mauling of the Quetta Gladiators yesterday and are placed third with four wins from seven games.

Multan Sultans' squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem

Peshawar Zalmi's squad: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, and Umaid Asif

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between the Multan Sultans and the Peshawar Zalmi.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer (Sultans)

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

In the first game of the PSL 2021 resumption against the Karachi Kings, Shimron Hetmyer walked in at No. 5 and labored to 7 off 9 balls before being dismissed by Thisara Perera.

But the West Indian, who played a few sizzling cameos for the Delhi Capitals in the 2021 Indian Premier League, is in excellent form and has done well in Abu Dhabi before. One of the team's key players and someone who is due a big score, he could capitalize on a Zalmi bowling attack that is arguably tailored to his strengths.

Hetmyer is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between the Multan Sultans and the Peshawar Zalmi.

#2 Shoaib Malik (Zalmi)

England v Pakistan - 2nd Vitality International Twenty20

Shoaib Malik single-handedly carried the Zalmi batting lineup in the first game against the Lahore Qalandars, before an unfortunate hit-wicket dismissal brought about his downfall in the penultimate over of the run-chase.

And although Malik failed in the second game of the PSL 2021 Abu Dhabi leg, he was promoted to No. 3 and is a crucial cog in his team's wheel. We could also see him get some increased bowling on a pitch that is showing signs of slowing down.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between the Multan Sultans and the Peshawar Zalmi, Malik could generate a huge points haul.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan (Sultans)

New Zealand v Pakistan - T20 Game 1

Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan is one of the most important batsmen in the team, not only for his franchise but also for Pakistan at the international level.

A player who has piled on the runs across formats over the last two years, Rizwan got off to a decent start in the previous game against the Kings before being run out for a 23-ball 29. The second-highest run-scorer in PSL 2021 is bound to make it big at the earliest.

Rizwan is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between the Multan Sultans and the Peshawar Zalmi.

