MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 23, 2024

The Multan Sultans (MUL) will take on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in the ninth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The Multan Cricket Stadium will play host to this exciting MUL vs PES clash on Friday (February 23).

The Multan Sultans are unbeaten in the competition. They have won all three of their games so far, with their recent win coming against the Lahore Qalandars. The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Qalandars to 166/5 before their batters chased it down in 19 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have played two games, losing both. They suffered a loss against the Karachi Kings in their previous fixture. The batters struggled as they got bundled out on 154 which they failed to defend the total as they lost by seven wickets.

Ahead of the MUL vs PES game on Friday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Mohammad Rizwan (MUL) – 9 Credits

Mohammad Rizwan spotted during practice session (Image Courtesy: X/Multan Sultans)

Mohammad Rizwan, the Multan Sultans skipper, is back to scoring runs for his side. The Sultans are unbeaten in the PSL 2024 and Rizwan played a key role in them grabbing their third straight win. He was outstanding against the Lahore Qalandars in their last game.

Chasing 167, Rizwan opened the batting and played a fantastic knock, despite losing partners at the other end. He scored 82 off 59 balls which helped them chase down the total with an over to spare. He is back in form and you can rely on him to score big in the MUL vs PES contest.

#2 Mohammad Ali (MUL) – 6.5 Credits

Mohammad Ali celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Multan Sultans)

Mohammad Ali has been influential in the Multan Sultans remaining unbeaten in the competition. The right-handed pacer is having a fantastic time with the ball in hand. He has already grabbed eight wickets in three games at an average of 8.75.

Ali played a key role in them restricting the Qalandars to 166/5. He dismissed Sahibzada Farhan and Sikandar Raza and conceded only 28 runs in his four overs. With the way he is bowling, he is a great pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#1 Babar Azam (PES) – 9 Credits

Babar Azam receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Peshawar Zalmi are yet to register a single win in the PSL 2024 but their skipper Babar Azam has been the standout performer for them, amassing 140 runs in two games so far. He scored 68 in their opening game before stepping up again in their next game against the Karachi Kings.

Being asked to bat first, Babar played a well-compiled knock of 72 off 51 balls to help his side post 154 on the board. He hit seven boundaries and a maximum. Babar is in rich form with the bat and you can rely on him to fetch you points in the upcoming MUL vs PES clash.

Poll : Which of these players will earn more points? Mohammad Rizwan Babar Azam 0 votes