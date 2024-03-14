MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 14, 2024

It’s time for the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The Multan Sultans (MUL) will be locking horns with Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in the Qualifier. This MUL vs PES clash will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday (March 14).

The Multan Sultans comprehensively beat Quetta Gladiators in their last league game. The batters stepped up and contributed to help them post 185 on the board. Then they knocked over the Gladiators on 106 to win the game by 79 runs.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi defeated the Karachi Kings in a thrilling fashion in their previous fixture. After setting a target of 148, the bowlers did an outstanding job of restricting the Kings to 145/5 to win the game by two runs.

Ahead of the MUL vs PES clash on Thursday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Mohammad Rizwan (MUL) – 9 Credits

Mohammad Rizwan receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Mohammad Rizwan, the Multan Sultans skipper, is back in form heading into the business end of the PSL 2024. He has scored 366 runs in 10 outings at an average of 36.60. He had a very good outing against the Quetta Gladiators in their last game.

Opening the batting, Rizwan held the innings together nicely and scored 69 off 47 balls which helped his side get to 185. His knock comprised one boundary and four maximums. Rizwan is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the MUL vs PES contest.

#2 Usama Mir (MUL) – 9 Credits

Usama Mir receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Usama Mir of Multan Sultans is the leading wicket-taker in the PSL 2024. The leg-spinner has picked up 21 wickets in 10 games at an impressive average of 15.67. He is making full use of the conditions in Pakistan as the surfaces are assisting his type of bowling.

Defending 186 against the Quetta Gladiators, Mir dismissed Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Mohammad Amir to register figures of 3/22 in his 3.5 overs. You can rely on him to fetch you valuable points in their upcoming fixture against Peshawar Zalmi.

#1 Babar Azam (PES) – 9 Credits

Babar Azam in action (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Babar Azam is leading Peshawar Zalmi from the front. He has played a key role in them qualifying for the playoffs. The right-handed batter has amassed 498 runs in nine outings at 62.25 and is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the PSL.

Babar played a well-composed knock of 46-ball 51 against the Karachi Kings at the top of the order. He hit five boundaries and a six before falling in the 14th over. With the kind of form Babar is in, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the MUL vs PES game.

