MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2024, Match 9

The 9th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will see Multan Sultans (MUL) squaring off against Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Friday, February 23.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Multan Sultans have had a great start to their 2024 season as they won all of their last three matches. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches.

Peshawar Zalmi will be looking forward to winning today's match, but Multan Sultans are expected to maintain their winning streak.

MUL vs PES Match Details

The 9th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will be played on February 22 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUL vs PES, 9th Match

Date and Time: 23rd February 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

The pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan supports both pacers and batters. This is the same pitch where Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans played the 7th match of PSL 2024. A total of 336 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

MUL vs PES Form Guide

MUL - W W W

PES - L L

MUL vs PES Probable Playing XI

MUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

PES Playing XI

No injury updates

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Waqar Salamkheil, Salman Irshad

MUL vs PES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. Mohammad Haris is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Babar Azam

Reeza Hendricks and Babar Azam are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. Saim Ayub is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Rovman Powell

Iftikhar Ahmed and Rovman Powell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and will also bowl a lot of overs. Khushdil Shah is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

David Willey

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Luke Wood and David Willey. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. Abbas Afridi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MUL vs PES match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

Since the pitch is expected to be good for batters, you can make Babar Azam the captain of your team. He will play a crucial role in today's match. He has already smashed 140 runs in the last two matches.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan loves performing against Peshawar Zalmi and pitch is also expected to assist him. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has already smashed 136 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for MUL vs PES, 9th

Mohammad Rizwan

Babar Azam

Mohammad Ali

Reeza Hendricks

Abbas Afridi

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders: Rovman Powell

Bowlers: Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi, David Willey, Luke Wood, Usama Mir

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders: Rovman Powell, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi, David Willey, Luke Wood, Usama Mir, Salman Irshad