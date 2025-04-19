MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 9

The 9th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Multan Sultans (MUL) squaring off against Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday, April 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Peshawar Zalmi have lost their last two matches. They lost their last match to Islamabad United by 102 runs. Multan Sultans, too, have won none of their last two matches. They lost their first match to Karachi Kings by four wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 16 head-to-head matches. Multan Sultans have won 11 matches while Peshawar Zalmi have won five.

MUL vs PES Match Details

The 9th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 19 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUL vs PES, 9th Match

Date and Time: April 19, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is good for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, where a total of 357 runs were scored at a loss for 16 wickets.

MUL vs PES Form Guide

MUL - L L

PES - L L

MUL vs PES Probable Playing XI

MUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Shai Hope, Tayyab Tahir, Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, DJ Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir

PES Playing XI

No injury updates

Tom Kohler Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Max Bryant, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Ali, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza, Mitchell Owen

MUL vs PES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order. He has smashed 143 runs in the last two matches. Mohammad Haris is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub and Babar Azam are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Saim Ayub is in exceptional form. He has a good venue and head-to-head record. He will bat in the top order and can perform well in today's match. Ayub has scored 56 runs in the last two matches. Kamran Ghulam is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell

Hussain Talat and Michael Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Michael Bracewell will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken one wicket and smashed 60 runs in the last two matches. Mitchell Owen is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Akif Javed and Alzarri Joseph. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Alzarri Joseph is in exceptional form. He has taken three wickets in the last two matches. Usama Mir is another good bowler for today's match.

MUL vs PES match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the most crucial picks from Multan Sultans as the pitch is expected to support batters. He is expected to open the innings for his team. He has been in great form in recent matches, scoring 143 runs in the last two games.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell is another crucial pick from Multan Sultans squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. Bracewell has taken one wicket and smashed 60 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for MUL vs PES, 9th Match

Mohammad Rizwan

Saim Ayub

Hussain Talat

Mohammad Haris

Michael Bracewell

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batsman the captain or vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, M Haris

Batters: K Ghulam, S Hope, B Azam, S Ayub

All-rounders: M Owen, H Talat, M Bracewell

Bowlers: A Joseph, U Mir

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, M Haris, U Khan

Batters: K Ghulam, S Ayub

All-rounders: M Owen, H Talat, C Jordan, M Bracewell

Bowlers: A Joseph, U Mir

