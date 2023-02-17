MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 5

The fifth match of PSL 2023 will see Multan Sultans (MUL) take on the Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Friday, February 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction.

After a tough start to their PSL 2023 campaign, the Multan Sultans bounced back in style with a thumping win over the Gladiators. The duo of Rilee Rossouw and Ihsanullah stood out for the Sultans, who will be keen to register another home win.

Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, started their campaign with a win against the Kings, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore starring with the bat. Although they lack bowling firepower, the Kings have an experienced unit capable of taking the attack to any opposition.

With both sides eyeing their second win of the season, a cracking game beckons in Multan.

MUL vs PES Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 5

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in the fifth match of the PSL 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUL vs PES, PSL 2023, Match 5

Date and Time: 17th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

MUL vs PES pitch report for PSL 2023, Match 5

Despite the average first-innings total at Multan this season reading 146, a good batting track awaits the two sides. The previous game saw four wickets fall in the powerplay phase, indicating some help on offer for the new-ball bowlers. Spin should come into play in the middle overs, with the likes of Usama Mir and Akeal Hosein holding their own in recent matches. Chasing will be the preferred option, with dew bound to have a say as the match progresses.

Record at the Multan Cricket Ground in PSL 2023

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 146

2nd-innings score: 146

MUL vs PES probable playing 11s for today’s match

Multan Sultans injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans probable playing 11

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt/Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

Peshawar Zalmi injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi probable playing 11

Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, James Neesham, Shakib al Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad, Khurram Shahzad and Sufiyan Muqeem.

MUL vs PES Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (2 matches, 103 runs, SR: 122.62)

Mohammad Rizwan has been brilliant for the Sultans, scoring 103 runs in two innings, including a fine fifty against Lahore Qalandars. Although his PSL 2023 strike rate reads 122.62, Rizwan is known for his ability to score big runs. Given his recent form and experience, he is a must-have in your MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (68 off 46 in the previous match vs Karachi Kings)

Babar Azam had a fine start to his PSL 2023 campaign, scoring a fifty against his former team Karachi Kings. Like Rizwan, Azam is also known to be a slow starter but more than makes up for it with his brilliant strokeplay and knack for big runs. With conditions suiting top-order batters, Azam is another top pick for your MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

James Neesham (16 off 11 & 2/26 in the previous match vs Karachi Kings)

James Neesham had a decent outing against the Kings, scoring 16 runs in the death overs and chipping in with two wickets. He has been in fairly good form in the last month or so, impressing for the Pretoria Capitals in SA20 as well. Given the balance he provides to the Zalmi side, Neesham is a good addition to your MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ihsanullah (2 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 7.00)

Ihsanullah has been the breakout star of the PSL so far, picking up seven wickets in just two matches. He comes into the game on the back of a brilliant fifer against the Gladiators and is also averaging just seven with the ball in PSL 2023. Given his ability to generate high pace, Ihsanullah is a fine pick for your MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

MUL vs PES match captain and vice-captain choices

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw had a fine start to his PSL 2023 campaign, scoring 78 runs off 42 balls against the Gladiators. He is an experienced campaigner with a T20I strike rate of 156.43. Given his exploits in previous PSL editions and his recent form, Rossouw is a fine captaincy choice for your MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Haris showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 10 runs off five balls, including two boundaries. He is known for his attacking style of batting, with a T20I strike rate of 138.67 holding him in good stead. With Haris due for a big score at the top of the order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 103 runs in 2 matches Ihsanullah 7 wickets in 2 matches David Miller 25 runs in 1 match Babar Azam 68(46) in the previous game Wahab Riaz 2/34 in the previous match

MUL vs PES match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 5

David Miller gave a decent account of himself in his last PSL outing, scoring 25 runs against the Qalandars. He has been in fine form over the last year or so, striking at over 130 since IPL 2022. With Miller capable of scoring quick runs, he could be a brilliant differential pick for your MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction team.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris (vc)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), David Miller, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (vc), Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham

Bowlers: Salman Irshad, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

