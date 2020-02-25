MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Feb 26th, 2020

The PSL bandwagon moves to the city of Multan as the home side, Multan Sultans face Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday. Both teams have won two points from two games so far and will be eyeing a win in this game to climb up the points table.

While Multan has a new-look side for this season, Peshawar's belief in continuity with Darren Sammy at the helm has served them well over the years. Although both teams have a good blend of youth and experience in its rosters, Peshawar Zalmi are slight favourites with momentum also on their side.

With high expectations among the fans for the first PSL 2020 match in Multan, both teams should give in their best with two valuable points on offer. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MUL vs PES.

MUL vs PES Teams

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khshdil Shah, Wayne Madsen, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rohail Nazir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir.

Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Adil Amin, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Playing 11 Updates

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans shouldn't be making any changes despite losing their previous match to Islamabad United. The Sultans have an experienced batting unit that revolves around the trio of Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw and James Vince. Although Rossouw hasn't scored many runs in PSL 2020 so far, he should be persisted with over Ravi Bopara. Their bowling attack is reliant on its spinners although Mohammad Irfan and Sohail Tanvir are capable of wreaking havoc with their incisive swing bowling. With a wealth of experience to fall back on, Multan look to bounce back into winnings ways on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Vince, Masood(C), Ali, Rossouw, Ashraf(WK), Khushdil, Afridi, Tanvir, Tahir, Ilyas and Tahir.

Peshawar Zalmi

After making a few changes from their first encounter, Peshawar Zalmi came out victorious against Quetta Gladiators. However, no changes are expected for this game. Kamran Akmal and Tom Banton open the batting for Zalmi with the likes of Malik and Livingstone holding the fort in the middle order. Like their opponents, Peshawar also has a deep batting unit with captain Darren Sammy slated to bat at number seven. They also have a fearsome bowling attack, led by Wahab Riaz with young Mohammad Amir Khan being one to watch out for in this crucial encounter.

Possible XI: Akmal(WK), Banton, Haider, Malik, Livingstone, Dawson, Sammy (C), Wahab, Hasan, Amir and Rahat Ali.

Match Details

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 8

26th February 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

Another good batting track is expected at the Multan Cricket Stadium for this game. However, the pacers should enjoy bowling here with extra swing on offer. With the game being played under lights, both teams would be looking to chase on Wednesday. 165 should be par on this surface although it might not be sufficient given the firepower on either side.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Kamran Akmal has started off in fine form with the Peshawar keeper scoring the first PSL hundred of the season. With his experience, Kamran Akmal is a great pick. His opening partner Tom Banton is another such player who is capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. With the Englishman due for a big one, he is also preferred in the side with the alternative of Zeeshan Ashraf also available.

Batsmen: Multan captain Shan Masood has shown glimpses of what he is capable of so far. With Multan looking to bounce back into winning ways, Masood can be backed to get some runs on Wednesday. Rilee Rossouw hasn't scored many runs for Multan Sultans so far. However, his exploits in past PSL seasons are well documented and should find a place in the side along with Liam Livingstone. James Vince's knock of 42 holds him in good stead and could be picked instead of Shan Masood if one has sufficient credits.

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik and Moeen Ali stand out as the best all-round options for this game. While Ali has been given the license to go after the bowling in the top order, his off-spin could also yield a wicket or two in the middle overs. On the other hand, Shoaib Malik's experience bodes well for Peshawar Zalmi with the former Pakistan captain due for a big one as well. If one were to pick an extra all-rounder, Liam Dawson would be the ideal pick.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz was the pick of the Peshawar Zalmi bowlers against Quetta with figures of 2/21. With the veteran consistently nailing the yorkers in the middle overs, Riaz is a bankable option along with Imran Tahir. Young Mohammad Amir Khan impressed in his first PSL 2020 outing with his clever variations. With the youngster also able to bowl to his field, he should find a place in the side ahead of Hasan Ali. While Mohammad Ilyas' tally of three wickets in two games strengthens his case for an inclusion, Mohammad Irfan's ability to generate bounce and swing should give him the nod.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw and Shoaib Malik were among the top run-scorers in BPL 2019-20. However, both of them haven't fired for their respective teams and could come up with a big knock in Multan. If one were to defer from picking Russouw or Malik for the multiplier options, Tom Banton and Moeen Ali are also viable options who can take the attack to the opposition, right from ball one.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal, Liam Livingstone, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz and Mohammed Amir Khan.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw, Vice-Captain: Tom Banton

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Zeeshan Ashraf, Tom Banton, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Moeen Ali, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Ilyas and Rahat Ali.

Captain: Shoaib Malik, Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw