MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - Mar 17th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the first PSL 2020 semi-final featuring MUL vs PES

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The semi-finals of PSL 2020 get underway on Tuesday as table-toppers Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore. Although Multan lost its last league game, they have been on the mark with bat and ball throughout the season. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi have impressed in patches with Shoaib Malik starring for them in recent games. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Multan Sultans should fancy their chances with the Shan Masood led side winning both MUL vs PES fixtures this season. With a place in the final on offer, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MUL vs PES.

MUL vs PES Teams:

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khshdil Shah, Wayne Madsen, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rohail Nazir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir

Peshawar Zalmi:

Darren Sammy, Imam-ul-Haq, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Adil Amin, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz (C), Rahat Ali, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Playing 11 Updates:

Multan Sultans:

Multan Sultans should bring back the experienced trio of Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Imran Tahir back as they look to field their strongest possible side. Their batting unit looks in good shape in spite of the unavailability of James Vince and Rilee Russouw. Moeen Ali and Zeeshan Ashraf are slated to open the batting with Shan Masood and Ravi Bopara holding the fort in the middle order. Khushdil Shah's return to form bodes well for the Sultans, who have ample batting depth as well. Their bowlers will be key with Mohammad Irfan likely to get the nod ahead of Junaid Khan for this must-win game.

Possible XI: Moeen, Ashraf (WK), Masood (C), Bopara, Khushdil, Rohail, Afridi, Tanvir, Irfan, Ilyas and Tahir.

Peshawar Zalmi:

No changes are expected from the Peshawar side that featured against Karachi Kings last week. Kamran Akmal and Imam ul Haq are the designated openers with Haider Ali likely to take up the number three spot. Their middle order revolves around Shoaib Malik with the duo of Hammad Azam and Umar Amin expected to come up with a good performance. In spite of the departure of their overseas players, the Peshawar bowling unit still looks formidable with captain Wahab Riaz leading them admirably. With Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali also complementing him well, Peshawar Zalmi will fancy their chances of making yet another final.

Possible XI: Akmal (WK), Imam, Haider, Malik, Amin, Hammad, Riaz (C), Hasan, Rahat, Amir Khan and Adil/Yasir.

Match Details:

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 1st Semi-Final

17th March 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Advertisement

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

A good batting track is on offer in Lahore with the previous game seeing over 370 runs being scored. While there isn't much purchase for the spinners, the pacers should get the new ball to move around. Change of pace will be key for both sides, who will be looking to chase given the nature of the pitch. 180 should be a competitive total on this surface with the pitch unlikely to change much during the course of the match.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Kamran Akmal has a good record in PSL knockout games. He scored a brilliant 74 in last year's eliminator which does hold him in good stead. With 251 runs in nine PSL 2020 games, Kamran Akmal should find a spot in the fantasy side. Zeeshan Ashraf has shown glimpses of his ability for Multan and could be picked as the second wicket-keeper in the side.

Batsmen: Shan Masood has led the Sultans from the front with 253 runs. He is a must-have in the side along with Haider Ali, who has had a breakout season with Peshawar Zalmi. Ravi Bopara can also be backed to get some runs on Tuesday while the likes of Imam ul Haq and Umar Amin also present decent cases for an inclusion. If an extra batsman were required, Khushdil Shah could be a great pick considering his 29-ball 70 in his previous PSL 2020 outing against Lahore Qalandars.

Allrounders: Although Shoaib Malik started the season slowly, he has more than made up with handy knocks in the middle order. He has scored 239 runs in seven innings, including three fifties. Malik is a valuable addition to the side along with Englishman Moeen Ali, who has impressed with both bat and ball. Provided he is included in the side, Shahid Afridi's experience is also a viable alternative to Moeen Ali for this game.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz and Imran Tahir are must-have players in the fantasy team. Peshawar captain Wahab Riaz is the side's leading wicket-taker with eleven wickets and has consistently delivered in the death overs. On the other hand, Imran Tahir has been the standout bowler for Multan in the middle overs with ten wickets to show for this efforts. Both of them guarantee wickets as they are picked alongside Hasan Ali. While Rahat Ali is a viable alternative, Mohammad Irfan's ability to generate pace and bounce should give him the nod over Mohammad Ilyas.

Captain: Kamran Akmal's prior experience in PSL knockouts holds him in high regard as he is the preferred option for captaincy. Another such candidate is Moeen Ali, who has impressed in patches with his big-hitting ability. He is due for a big one and could be backed to get some runs on what is a good batting track. If one were to defer from the aforementioned duo, opting for young Haider Ali could be a viable punt as well.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Kamran Akmal, Shan Masood, Ravi Bopara, Haider Ali, Imam ul Haq, Shoaib Malik, Moeen Ali, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir and Mohammad Ilyas.

Captain: Kamran Akmal, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Kamran Akmal, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Shoaib Malik, Moeen Ali, Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir and Mohammad Irfan.

Captain: Haider Ali, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali