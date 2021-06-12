MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 13th, 2021

Match 21 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has the Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Multan Sultans, who are still in contention for a top-four finish, had a great start to the UAE leg of their PSL 2021 campaign with a win over Karachi Kings. Their strength lies in their batting unit, with the likes of Rilee Rossouw and Mohammad Rizwan impressing earlier in the week. With Imran Tahir leading the bowling attack impeccably, the Multan Sultans will fancy their chances of yet another win on Sunday.

Their opponents, Peshawar Zalmi, have blown hot and cold in PSL 2021 so far. Although they had Lahore down for the count in the previous game, Peshawar were taken to the cleaners by Ben Dunk and Tim David. They will be itching to get back into form as soon as possible as the PSL 2021 points table slowly takes shape.

Squads to choose from

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans

Mohd Rizwan (c&wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan and Imran Khan

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Fabian Allen, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan and Fidel Edwards/Rovman Powell

Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 21

Date and Time: 13th June 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Jayed

Pitch Report

Although it will be the second PSL 2021 game of the day, a relatively high-scoring match beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The pacers should get the ball to move around, keeping the batsmen on their toes. Both teams will look to keep wickets in hand, with the spinners expected to play a crucial role in the middle overs. Chasing should be the preferred option, given the dew factor, with 160 being a par score at the venue.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUL vs PES)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rizwan, K Akmal, R Gurbaz, S Maqsood, S Rutherford, H Ali, F Allen, W Riaz, S Dhani, I Tahir and U Asif

Captain: M Rizwan. Vice-captain: K Akmal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Miller, K Akmal, R Gurbaz, S Maqsood, R Rossouw, H Ali, F Allen, W Riaz, S Dhani, I Tahir and M Irfan

Captain: R Gurbaz. Vice-captain: W Riaz

Edited by Samya Majumdar